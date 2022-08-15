Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball reveals Daytona Beach Invitational foes, fills out nonconference slate
Penn State filled out the final pieces of its nonconference schedule Thursday. The Nittany Lions will take on Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The blue and white previously announced its participation in the event but had not released its opponents. Toledo went 29-6 season last year,...
Digital Collegian
Potential landing spots for Penn State football freshman defensive end Ken Talley
Before even taking a snap at Penn State, 4-star pass rusher Ken Talley decided to look elsewhere to play college football. Talley announced on Twitter that he entered the Transfer Portal on Monday. The ninth-best player in Pennsylvania committed to the Nittany Lions in September of 2020 and hasn’t visited another school since.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey reveals captain, 4 alternate captains for 2022-23 campaign
Paul DeNaples is back leading the charge for Penn State. After serving as captain last season, DeNaples was picked as the second player in program history to don the "C" in back-to-back years, joining former center Tommy Olczyk. Alongside the blue and white's repeat captain is seniors Connor McMenamin, Connor...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer announces full promotion schedule for 2022 home contests
Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to when they visit Jeffrey Field. The blue and white announced its promo schedule for home games Tuesday, ahead of its first contest against Georgetown on Thursday. Here is the list of home games and promos:. Aug. 18 vs Georgetown —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Receivers look to rebuild post-Jahan Dotson
Even without Jahan Dotson, Penn State’s receiver room is loaded. In addition to the returning core, James Franklin brought in Western Kentucky sixth-year senior Mitchell Tinsley to add some experience to the room and another weapon for quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State police report alleged stalking incident inside Willard Building
Penn State reported an alleged stalking incident on Wednesday at approximately 9:28 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning. Penn State University Police and Public Safety said the incident allegedly occurred between 2:10 p.m. on July 12 and 2:15 p.m. on July 25 inside the Willard Building. A known person...
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department announces multiple traffic changes through move-in weekend
The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police. According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:. Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College...
Digital Collegian
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery to move into location of former cafe on Beaver Avenue
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery will soon move from its former location at the Nittany Mall to 115 E. Beaver Ave. in downtown State College, according to owner Skye Chang. The location was previously occupied by Crust and Crumb Cafe, which closed its doors in May after almost two years on Beaver Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street construction starting Monday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release. The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024. PennDOT...
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged theft suspects
The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects, according to a press release. According to the release, on July 26 at approximately 9:51 p.m. three men were allegedly involved in a theft from the Skill Machines inside of the Nittany MinitMart at 106 North Atherton St.
Digital Collegian
State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax
On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
Comments / 0