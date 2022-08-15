ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#Avca#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax

On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy