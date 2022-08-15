Olathe Community Center closed Aug. 15 to 21

The Olathe Community Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 21, for annual scheduled maintenance and cleaning. The Olathe Community Center is committed to providing a safe and clean environment for members and visitors and this scheduled maintenance is a regular part of that commitment.

Although the community center will be closed, customer service phone lines will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a reminder, members automatically have access to Black Bob Bay on Aug. 20 and 21. The Olathe Community Center will reopen Monday, Aug. 22, at 5 a.m.