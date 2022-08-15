Read full article on original website
Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says it reached a record high for the number of homicide cases it received over the violent weekend. "On a typical Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office receives submittals from law enforcement for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend. This past weekend, the numbers hit a record high for 2022 with six homicide incidents," an Aug. 16 MCAO news release read.
2 men sentenced in connection with murder of Chandler Police officer; MCAO
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say two people arrested in connection with the death of a Chandler Police officer will at least spend decades behind bars. According to a statement released on Aug. 15, 51-year-old Corey Royalty and 37-year-old Jerry Cockhearn have been sentenced to 43...
Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during emergency
A group of women who visited Arizona to see a friend now have a strange story to tell, after what happened at a restaurant near Chandler Mall that led them to take a rideshare ride to the hospital. The only problem is, the driver they thought was their rideshare driver was not a rideshare driver at all. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says
CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
Hundreds of guns seized, more than 500 people arrested following Phoenix PD's gun crime crackdown launch
PHOENIX - A month following Phoenix Police's launch of "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown," hundreds of guns have been taken off the streets, the department announced on Aug. 17 in a news release. The operation is headed by several law enforcement agencies and focuses on "reducing the number of violent gun...
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
Phoenix shooting near I-17 leaves teen dead, 2 others injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after three people were shot in an area near 27th Avenue and Northern overnight on Wednesday. Officers responded at 1 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a person lying in the street near Black Canyon Highway, just south of Northern Avenue. They found...
Victim uses Amazon Alexa to call 911 after apparent armed intruder breaks into Tempe apartment
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said, and he used an unusual method to reach 911 for help. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.
Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
Bodycam video, 911 calls released of Thompson Ranch Elementary lockdown incident
New video from El Mirage Police showed chaos at Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday after an employee reported that an armed intruder was trying to get into the building. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the latest.
North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road. A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise
Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
Some expressing outrage over arrests made during El Mirage school lockdown
According to police, two people were arrested following an altercation with officers during a school lockdown incident on Aug. 12. Charges are pending against a third person. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on why the arrests left some angry.
Video shows apparent armed intruder breaking into Tempe apartment
Security video shows a reported armed intruder breaking into a Tempe apartment early in the morning. As one of the victims was chasing a suspect away, they were shot.
Woman identifies victim in deadly Guadalupe shooting
The shooting, which officials with MCSO say happened just before 1AM on Aug. 15, took the life of a 15-year-old boy. FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke with the victim's mother.
Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A trio of Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives escaped serious injury when the SUV they were riding in was struck by lightning in Phoenix. DPS said the incident happened last weekend as the on-duty detectives were riding along eastbound Interstate 10. "They initially felt a shock &...
Teen alerts firefighters after seeing house burning in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A quick-thinking teenager sprang into action Thursday morning after seeing a house on fire in a Glendale neighborhood. The Glendale Fire Department says the teen was driving home just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home near 83rd and Northern Avenues.
'They are our heroes': Peoria woman grateful for 3 men who rescued her daughter
PEORIA, Ariz. - Three men driving back from their lunch break helped save the life of a 19-year-old, after they noticed something wasn’t quite right with her car. The men's split-second decision likely saved the woman's life. The woman, identified as Amber Kennedy, was just pulling away from a...
Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house Thursday morning in Glendale. Glendale Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18 when the SUV hit a parked car before slamming into the vacant house near 59th and Myrtle Avenues. A man and a woman...
