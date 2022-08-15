ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says it reached a record high for the number of homicide cases it received over the violent weekend. "On a typical Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office receives submittals from law enforcement for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend. This past weekend, the numbers hit a record high for 2022 with six homicide incidents," an Aug. 16 MCAO news release read.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 men sentenced in connection with murder of Chandler Police officer; MCAO

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say two people arrested in connection with the death of a Chandler Police officer will at least spend decades behind bars. According to a statement released on Aug. 15, 51-year-old Corey Royalty and 37-year-old Jerry Cockhearn have been sentenced to 43...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during emergency

A group of women who visited Arizona to see a friend now have a strange story to tell, after what happened at a restaurant near Chandler Mall that led them to take a rideshare ride to the hospital. The only problem is, the driver they thought was their rideshare driver was not a rideshare driver at all. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says

CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
CHANDLER, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people

MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting near I-17 leaves teen dead, 2 others injured

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after three people were shot in an area near 27th Avenue and Northern overnight on Wednesday. Officers responded at 1 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a person lying in the street near Black Canyon Highway, just south of Northern Avenue. They found...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police

PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road. A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise

Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A trio of Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives escaped serious injury when the SUV they were riding in was struck by lightning in Phoenix. DPS said the incident happened last weekend as the on-duty detectives were riding along eastbound Interstate 10. "They initially felt a shock &...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen alerts firefighters after seeing house burning in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A quick-thinking teenager sprang into action Thursday morning after seeing a house on fire in a Glendale neighborhood. The Glendale Fire Department says the teen was driving home just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home near 83rd and Northern Avenues.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house Thursday morning in Glendale. Glendale Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18 when the SUV hit a parked car before slamming into the vacant house near 59th and Myrtle Avenues. A man and a woman...
GLENDALE, AZ

