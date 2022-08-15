'Orphan: First Kill' Star Isabelle Fuhrman Talks Bizarre 'Life Imitating Art' Events Behind Paramount+ Movie (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache
Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
survivornet.com
Beloved FOX Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Has New ‘Suspicious Lesion’ On Her Throat, ‘Literally Saw TEN Docs at Once:’ An Update On Her Cancer Battle
FOX anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, shared an update on her health with fans, saying that multiple doctors agreed that the lesion growing on her thyroid is not impacting her trachea. “We’re back to square one on what’s causing my cough,” she writes. Thackston was diagnosed with...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’: Kehlani Ends Show Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out in Crowd
Kehlani is prioritizing the safety of her fans. On Monday night, the R&B singer cut her performance in Philadelphia short after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show. An official at the venue tells Rolling Stone that the show ended only “about 5 minutes early” and that no attendees were transported to the hospital. “I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in videos captured on TikTok. “I love you...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
Popculture
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
Popculture
Idris Elba Won't Be James Bond: Actor Reportedly Pulls out of Running to Be the Next 007
Idris Elba was a longtime favorite to be the next James Bond actor, but the Beast star has reportedly pulled himself out of the running. The upcoming 26th Bond film will be the first without Daniel Craig, whose Bond met an explosive end in No Time To Die last year, since 2006. Craig starred as Ian Flemming's 007 five times.
theplaylist.net
‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama
There are plenty of down-on-his-luck musician stories in films and TV series. However, the new Netflix film, “I Used to Be Famous,” hopes that there’s still a little more fuel in the tank as the film subgenre gets explored one more time. As seen in the trailer...
Popculture
Lt. Joe Kenda Puts to Rest Cases That Haunted Him at Night in 3 New 'Homicide Hunter' Specials (Exclusive)
Lt. Joe Kenda is putting to rest the cases that kept him up at night. After a 23-year-long career solving hundreds of homicide cases with a 92% closure rate, Kenda's grit and determination have long made him a respected figure in the law enforcement community, but the few cases he didn't manage to close have always been in the back of his mind. Kenda returns to ID for three new theatrical-length Homicide Hunter specials chronicling three of the previously-unsolved cases that haunted him for so many years – until they were no longer unsolved.
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said she felt more childlike making Orphan: First Kill, in theaters, for digital purchase and streaming on Paramount+ Friday, than she did making the original film as a child. "I just think people don't actually grow up," Fuhrman told UPI in a...
