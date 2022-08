The public is invited to join the City of Olathe Trails & Greenways task force for its final open house on Monday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Olathe Community Center.

This plan will ultimately provide recommendations for advancing and maintaining trail and greenway networks and connectivity that enhance the quality of life for Olathe residents.

Visit OlatheKS.org/TrailsGreenways for additional information.