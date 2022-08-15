ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

CBS DFW

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.The changes come as new, highly contagious variants spread rapidly through the country. In many North Texas counties, the CDC says, transmission levels are high. That includes Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, Parker, Johnson, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, Hunt, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties."This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes. Among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says

With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

The end of quarantine? What people should know about the CDC's new Covid-19 guidelines

(CNN) -- Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced key changes to its nationwide Covid-19 guidelines. Among them was the end of required quarantine after someone is exposed to a close contact with the coronavirus. The CDC also revised isolation guidance for people infected with Covid-19. With the required quarantine ending, what should people do if they've been exposed? How long should they isolate if they do get infected? What's the rationale for making the changes? And are there exceptions—who should take precautions above and beyond the new recommendations?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alabama State
CNET

Free COVID Testing: Don't Miss Out on Your 16 Free Home Tests

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the start of school season rolls across the country, it's a great time for families to stock up on rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have loosened the guidance on COVID quarantine recommendations, the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron still drives more than 100,000 new COVID cases in the US every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Risk Linked to Park “Splash Pads”

Federal health officials indicate there may be hidden risks associated with “splash pads,” and other increasingly popular water fountains which allow children to cool off on hot days, potentially leading to the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a a...
KANSAS STATE
CBS Boston

CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.The shift is a sign of how much has changed since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. Nearly the entire US population has at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
HOMELESS
CBS LA

Local parents react to CDC's changing COVID-19 guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.Doctors said that the CDC's move is a way for everyone to adapt to the fact that COVID is here to stay. RELATED: CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaulStill, the changes to the guidelines are significant, even for kids heading back to school, and while some parents excited, others remain concerned about safety.   "I feel like now it's more on me as a parent to make sure she's safe," Danette Willhelm said of her daughter. According to the CDC, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

With COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ CDC loosens most guidelines

Yesterday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a loosening of its COVID-19 guidelines. The new guidance moves further away from the nationwide lockdown strategies of the past and focuses more on individual actions. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

