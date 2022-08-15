Salem on Tap Brewfest, Aumsville Corn Festival among August mid-Willamette Valley events

As summer continues to bring sunshine and a bounty of produce, here are some food and drink related events happening this week in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Salem on Tap Brewfest

Formerly Cinco de Micro, Salem on Tap Brewfest is set to return after two years — and just in time for its 10th anniversary.

Previously called Cinco de Micro, the event was previously held in May around Cinco de Mayo. This year, event coordinators changed the date instead of canceling because of concerns around spikes in COVID-19 cases in May. With the date change, the name followed.

"Maybe people will like it better in August," said Kari Roberts, director of marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Salem.

The event, held Friday and Saturday at the Salem Convention Center, will look similar to prior years, with some exceptions to the outdoor areas. There will be over 100 different beers and ciders offered along with a few cocktails and the like as well.

Food trucks Gilgamesh Brewing, Eddy's Phillys, Red Moon BBQ and Catering and Maui Melts will attend with food for purchase. Live music and a DJ will be performing throughout the event as well.

The event will run 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can purchase admission before the event or at the door. Options include a single day or weekend pass. Each pass includes a souvenir glass. The single day pass, which includes four taste tokens redeemable for samples or a full glass, will be $20 prior to the event, $25 at the door. The weekend pass, which includes eight taste tokens, will be $35 prior to the event, $40 at the door.

Purchase your ticket on the event's webpage.

Address: Salem Convention Center, 200 Commercial St. SE

Bike Oregon Wine Country

For cyclists who also love wine, Eola Hills Wine Cellars is continuing their Bike Oregon Wine Country event.

The guided cycling tours, which have been held since 1997, provide breakfast before guiding participants on backcountry roads with stops for wine along the way. At the finish there will be a barbecue feast, live music and more wine tasting at the winery in Rickreall.

Routes vary in difficulty and range between 35 to 50 miles. The all-day event is $89 per ticket, and will take place on Sunday.

For information or to register, check out the event's webpage.

Address: 501 S. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

Aumsville Corn Festival

The Aumsville Corn Festival is back and kicks off on Friday and continues on Saturday with all corn-related activities.

The Pendleton Highway Band will perform at the kickoff event and folks can enjoy a beer and wine garden and food truck. There is a $5 cover to get into the beer and wine garden.

Saturday is a full day of activities starting with a firefighters breakfast at the Aumsville fire station from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Corn sales will begin in Porter-Boone Park at 9 a.m., with a dozen husks of corn for $5.

The corn-themed parade starts at 11 a.m. with this year's theme of "Who ya gonna call? Corn huskers!" From noon until the end of day, free hot buttered corn will be available, and family games plus vendors will be at the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 1105 Main St., Aumsville

