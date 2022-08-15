ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem on Tap Brewfest, Aumsville Corn Festival among August mid-Willamette Valley events

By Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wglf4_0hIKo4mP00

As summer continues to bring sunshine and a bounty of produce, here are some food and drink related events happening this week in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Salem on Tap Brewfest

Formerly Cinco de Micro, Salem on Tap Brewfest is set to return after two years — and just in time for its 10th anniversary.

Previously called Cinco de Micro, the event was previously held in May around Cinco de Mayo. This year, event coordinators changed the date instead of canceling because of concerns around spikes in COVID-19 cases in May. With the date change, the name followed.

"Maybe people will like it better in August," said Kari Roberts, director of marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Salem.

The event, held Friday and Saturday at the Salem Convention Center, will look similar to prior years, with some exceptions to the outdoor areas. There will be over 100 different beers and ciders offered along with a few cocktails and the like as well.

Food trucks Gilgamesh Brewing, Eddy's Phillys, Red Moon BBQ and Catering and Maui Melts will attend with food for purchase. Live music and a DJ will be performing throughout the event as well.

The event will run 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can purchase admission before the event or at the door. Options include a single day or weekend pass. Each pass includes a souvenir glass. The single day pass, which includes four taste tokens redeemable for samples or a full glass, will be $20 prior to the event, $25 at the door. The weekend pass, which includes eight taste tokens, will be $35 prior to the event, $40 at the door.

Purchase your ticket on the event's webpage.

Address: Salem Convention Center, 200 Commercial St. SE

Bike Oregon Wine Country

For cyclists who also love wine, Eola Hills Wine Cellars is continuing their Bike Oregon Wine Country event.

The guided cycling tours, which have been held since 1997, provide breakfast before guiding participants on backcountry roads with stops for wine along the way. At the finish there will be a barbecue feast, live music and more wine tasting at the winery in Rickreall.

Routes vary in difficulty and range between 35 to 50 miles. The all-day event is $89 per ticket, and will take place on Sunday.

For information or to register, check out the event's webpage.

Address: 501 S. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

Aumsville Corn Festival

The Aumsville Corn Festival is back and kicks off on Friday and continues on Saturday with all corn-related activities.

The Pendleton Highway Band will perform at the kickoff event and folks can enjoy a beer and wine garden and food truck. There is a $5 cover to get into the beer and wine garden.

Saturday is a full day of activities starting with a firefighters breakfast at the Aumsville fire station from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Corn sales will begin in Porter-Boone Park at 9 a.m., with a dozen husks of corn for $5.

The corn-themed parade starts at 11 a.m. with this year's theme of "Who ya gonna call? Corn huskers!" From noon until the end of day, free hot buttered corn will be available, and family games plus vendors will be at the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 1105 Main St., Aumsville

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her atechan@statesmanjournal.com, follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemilyor see what she's eating on Instagram @sikfanmei.ah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwlaborpress.org

Why the Oaks Park Labor Day picnic is no more

For thousands of union members and their families, it was a tradition that lasted over 20 years: The biggest official Labor Day gathering in the Portland metro region meant a visit to Oaks Amusement Park, and a day of hamburgers, rollercoasters, fellowship, music, and speeches by politicians. As many as 16,000 attended in a typical year, a logistical feat that involved offsite parking near OMSI and a free-for-the-day train ride.
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'

Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
iheart.com

How To Save On Oregon State Fair Admissions

There are plenty of ways to Save Big on Summer’s Big Finish! The Oregon State Fair is happening August 26 through September 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds and Exposition Center in Salem. “The only thing better than a day at the Oregon State Fair, is scoring great deals...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aumsville, OR
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
ALBANY, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland

Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Wine Cellars#Souvenir#Festival#Barbecue#Wine Tasting#Oregon Wine#Tap Brewfest#Cinco De Micro#Cinco De Mayo
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
idesignarch.com

Spectacular Pacific Northwest Riverfront Dream Home

Designed to be true to its roots, this riverfront estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a suburb of Portland, is perfect for boating, swimming or even landing your float plane. Built by Riverland Homes, the 7,800 square foot timber home exterior is accented with handmade clear fir window trim. The kitchen curved cantilevered granite countertops and woodwork, including fir cabinets and bamboo ceilings, reflect the property’s Pacific Northwest natural surroundings.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Bamboo Sushi Is Opening Its First Beaverton Location This Week

Portland’s most prolific sushi chain now has its first Beaverton location. Bamboo Sushi officially opens to the public at 2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. on Thursday, Aug. 18. However, service got underway last week for a series of previews attended by friends, family, fellow Beaverton businesses owners and media.
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy