4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
Apple iPhone 14 Expected Release Date, Features, Price Plus More
As before every potential unveiling of a new Apple product, rumors around the new iPhone abound.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Text to a Photo on iPhone or Android
If you are a blogger or a YouTuber, you know the importance of adding text to a photo. It gives a photo better meaning and helps communicate with the audience more effectively. As a content writer, I always use this feature to add more clarity to the images in my article.
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
Phone Apps Just As Effective as Blood Pressure Cuffs: Study
Researchers said the study's racial and ethnic diversity was important to the even management of hypertension across communities.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
technewstoday.com
How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?
The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your Android Phone
Most modern smartphones and tablets feature a dark or night mode, and for good reason. If you haven't yet, now is the time to turn the feature on.
How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11
While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.
Panic for iPhone owners as ‘Apple’s plot to add controversial feature’ leaked
APPLE is planning to add a controversial new feature that will leave iPhone owners frustrated, it is claimed. The tech giants have reportedly started internal discussions about adding more advertisements, according to insiders. Bloomberg reporter and Apple specialist Mark Gurman theorized that advertisements will come to Apple Maps, and one...
Advertisements Could Be All Over Your iPhone Soon
It would appear that Apple is preparing to deliver more advertisements on iPhone, iPad, and desktop machines. How much will we take before we break?
These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe
Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
The Framework Upgradable Laptop Got Lenovo's Lawyers Angry, But Their Response Is Epic
The world of brand names and logos is quite an exciting one from a design learner's perspective, and a green pasture for intellectual property lawyers. It's not surprising to see a deep-pocket multinational company coming down hard on an upstart with a name or logo that is either a blatant rip-off, or even remotely similar. From Instagram going after an anti-littering app called LitterGram to Starbucks losing royally to the Bull Pull Tapioca chain in Japan, there's a ton of unending branding drama out there.
Samsung's Vast 55-Inch Odyssey ARK Gaming Display Gets A Price And Release Date
Reservations are now open for Samsung's latest addition to its Odyssey gaming monitor series — the ARK.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Get Less Spam Emails
You shouldn’t have to sift through dozens (or even hundreds) of nonsense emails every day to get to the few that you need to actually read for work or personal reasons. Unfortunately, that is the sad reality when it comes to most email accounts — spam reigns supreme. Whether you are constantly getting hit by promotional ads or feeling the effect of visiting a shopping site one time via a social media channel (because now they’re bombarding you with info you don’t want or need), email spam can feel intrusive. The good news is that Apple has created features that can and will help you avoid the worst of spam so that you can get the best experience possible from your email account. Here, an Apple expert tells us how to get less spam emails.
Meta's Chatbot Pulls No Punches Describing Mark Zuckerberg
If you've been paying attention to stories surrounding artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, you might be shocked at the lifelike qualities of the conversations these bots are capable of holding. Recently, one Google engineer was suspended for making a claim that the AI bot-generator LaMDA was so advanced that it'd developed human-like sentience.
How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
Apple Watch ECG could be a good early heart attack detection system
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new research paper suggests that theApple Watch could serve as an early detection system for a heart attack, helping to get people to the hospital sooner.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: No More Excuses
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ups the ante for foldable flagship smartphones, with only two small comprises on the part of the phone's user.
