Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS
The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MULCH FIRE
Fire department is responding to a mulch fire on Route 37 at Taco Bell by Walmart. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brigantine, NJ, Locals Advise People How To Combat Rowdy Home Renters
So, you just bought a house in Brigantine. Are you loving it so far?. Apparently, new residents love everything about Atlantic County's beach community just north of Atlantic City except for the noisy vacationers. Can you blame them?. There was a question recently posted to a locally-based Brigantine Facebook group...
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
ocnjsentinel.com
Riviera home a private oasis snuggled up amid a popular island resort
OCEAN CITY — The palatial single-family home with five bedrooms and a fantastic kitchen — across the street from a park, a shrub-lined brick path meandering through — could be in Anywhere, USA …. The spacious home — there’s 4,000 square feet of living space plus a...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE OVERNIGHT
Firefighters fought an intense fire in a single family home on Whitesville Road overnight. We have a report that one fire fighter was taken to Kimball for treatment. No additional information is available at this time. photo courtesy of Pleasant Plains Fire Dept. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousNJ STATE POLICE NEED...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY
Visitors and passersby at the Prosecutor’s Office might notice a burst of color just outside our front doors over the next couple of weeks. A collection of small purple flags have been placed there, in the grass, courtesy of our trusted partners with the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County — and each flag represents a person lost due to an overdose in Monmouth County this year.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Chaveirim, Sheriff Mastronardy, Search Lake for Lakewood Boy’s Cochlear Implant, and Locate it
Yesterday, a boy playing at Ocean County Park in Lakewood lost his cochlear implant in the water. The implant costs several thousand dollars, so the boy’s father reached out to Chaveirim to try and locate it. But when park security told the members they needed to leave the park...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brick Township Fighting Ban On Beach Buggies
BRICK – After Brick submitted a Beach Management Plan to US Fish & Wildlife for the protection of federal- and state-listed species, the organization came back and told the township to eliminate the use of beach buggies on township beaches entirely, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent council meeting.
NBC New York
Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop
Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died Sunday...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
A Look at Secret Beaches Here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties
There is still plenty of summer left here in New Jersey and for many finding a nice quiet beach to relax and soak in some peace and quiet is just what we are looking for, problem is quite often many Jersey beaches are crowded because of their popularity. So the...
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: UPSET MAN BEATING HIMSELF AND STUFF IN HIS CAR UP
Emergency responders are with a gentleman in a white crown victoria which is parked partially in the 7-11 parking lot and partially on Rt 166. The driver is upset and initial call reported to the police was that he was beating himself and stuff in his car. No additional details are available at this time.
Comments / 0