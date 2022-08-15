ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MULCH FIRE

Fire department is responding to a mulch fire on Route 37 at Taco Bell by Walmart. Use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Long Beach Township, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park

Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Riviera home a private oasis snuggled up amid a popular island resort

OCEAN CITY — The palatial single-family home with five bedrooms and a fantastic kitchen — across the street from a park, a shrub-lined brick path meandering through — could be in Anywhere, USA …. The spacious home — there’s 4,000 square feet of living space plus a...
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE OVERNIGHT

Firefighters fought an intense fire in a single family home on Whitesville Road overnight. We have a report that one fire fighter was taken to Kimball for treatment. No additional information is available at this time. photo courtesy of Pleasant Plains Fire Dept. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousNJ STATE POLICE NEED...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY

Visitors and passersby at the Prosecutor’s Office might notice a burst of color just outside our front doors over the next couple of weeks. A collection of small purple flags have been placed there, in the grass, courtesy of our trusted partners with the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County — and each flag represents a person lost due to an overdose in Monmouth County this year.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH

A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Township Fighting Ban On Beach Buggies

BRICK – After Brick submitted a Beach Management Plan to US Fish & Wildlife for the protection of federal- and state-listed species, the organization came back and told the township to eliminate the use of beach buggies on township beaches entirely, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent council meeting.
BRICK, NJ
NBC New York

Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop

Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPSET MAN BEATING HIMSELF AND STUFF IN HIS CAR UP

Emergency responders are with a gentleman in a white crown victoria which is parked partially in the 7-11 parking lot and partially on Rt 166. The driver is upset and initial call reported to the police was that he was beating himself and stuff in his car. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

