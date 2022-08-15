ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
WSYX ABC6

UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
WSYX ABC6

Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
WSYX ABC6

Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
WSYX ABC6

Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccs#Board Of Education#Substitutes#Substitute Teacher#Arts Impact Middle School
WSYX ABC6

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
WSYX ABC6

Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
WSYX ABC6

CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
