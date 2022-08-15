Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools approves incentive pay for substitute teachers as strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a possible teacher strike looming, the Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve incentives for substitute teachers. The added bonus is $100 a week for six weeks. The incentives will cost the district $350,000 that will come from COVID-19 grant...
WSYX ABC6
New 'Classical Academy' gears up for alternative STEM and liberal arts curriculum
A new school is being launched that organizers said will teach virtue as well as a liberal arts curriculum. In the fall of 2023, Columbus Classical Academy will open its doors. Co-founder Dan Gibson is leaving his law office for the headmaster position. Gibson said they want to restore foundations...
WSYX ABC6
Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
WSYX ABC6
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
WSYX ABC6
Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
WSYX ABC6
Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
WSYX ABC6
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
WSYX ABC6
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
WSYX ABC6
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
WSYX ABC6
Daughter of fallen Kirkersville police chief gets police escort to 1st day of kindergarten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 5-year-old daughter of former Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario got a special escort for her first day of school Wednesday. DeSario was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call at the Pine Kirk Care Center in May 2017. On Wednesday, his daughter,...
WSYX ABC6
Will 1st CCS football game for Panthers and Cowboys be their last this fall?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Linden-McKinley and West High School are playing their first football game of the season on Thursday evening but it could be their last—at least for a while. People gathered for a tailgate as the threat looms of a Columbus City Schools teachers' strike. Families...
WSYX ABC6
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
WSYX ABC6
'No police, more crime,' neighbors concerned and foundation out $10k amid CPD shortage
The Columbus Division of Police has nearly 200 open officer positions. Contributing to that, the nearly 100 officers CPD said took part in the city’s Retirement Incentive Program. CPD said there are currently 1,805 officers on its force. 1,992 officers are authorized for the department. In July, 62 new...
WSYX ABC6
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
WSYX ABC6
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
WSYX ABC6
CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus takes legal action against shuttered Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park Resort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park Resort in east Columbus will have to pay the city $1,000 a day until the property is brought into compliance, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Wednesday. Klein said the city secured an agreed judgment...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
WSYX ABC6
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Authorities searching for juveniles who may have info regarding Columbus Kroger fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking for juveniles who may have information regarding a Kroger fire that happened in early August. On August 6 a fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Kroger located on West Sycamore Street. According to a social media...
