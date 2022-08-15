Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Bloomberg
US Weighs EU Plan to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Abandoned by Trump
The Biden administration is weighing Iran’s response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving the 2015 international nuclear agreement, with officials on both sides of the Atlantic signaling the possibility that a deal could emerge now after more than a year of false starts. While the US so...
Bloomberg
Russia, Turkey Spar Over Air-Defense Sale That US Opposes
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Russia said on Tuesday it signed a contract to supply Turkey with additional air-defense missiles, but Ankara quickly rejected the claims that a new purchase agreement was inked.
Bloomberg
Russia Is Seen Using Ukraine Nuclear Plant as Shield for Troops
Russia is likely using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to shield its troops and equipment, undermining the safety of the plant’s operations, according to European intelligence officials. There appears to be a deliberate effort by Russia to use the plant’s protected status as a nuclear site...
Bloomberg
India RBI Staff Warns Against Rushed Sale of State-Run Banks
Rushing to sell Indian state-run lenders to private investors may hinder the government’s financial inclusion efforts and monetary policy transmission, staff at the country’s central bank warned. “A big bang approach of privatization of these banks may do more harm than good,” wrote staff including, Snehal Herwadkar, in...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Bloomberg
Lure of Big Profits Draws Veteran Vessels Into Russian Oil Trade
The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still making waves in the shipping market, with more older tankers being deployed on the lucrative route hauling the nation’s oil from the Far East to China and India. At least four tankers 15 years or older have joined the...
Bloomberg
Erdogan Got His Rate Cut and Now the Heat Is on Turkish Banks
Two months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised lower interest rates, the central bank delivered, despite raging inflation and a consensus among economists that it should be raising them instead. Next up: getting the country’s banks to cut their lending rates, too.
Bloomberg
Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula. “The fewer opportunities the occupiers have to do evil and kill Ukrainians, the sooner we...
Bloomberg
China’s Lure for European Companies Outshines Flaring Tensions
European investment in China is holding up for now despite deteriorating political relations between the two trading partners, with businesses looking for ways to work around any decoupling threat. Investment from the European Union into China was up 15% in the first half of 2022 compared to a year ago,...
Bloomberg
China’s Banks Set to Cut Key Rates Amid Covid, Property Slumps
Chinese banks will likely trim their benchmark loan prime rates Monday for the first time in months to help spur borrowing demand and reverse a sharp slump in consumer and business sentiment. The one-year loan prime rate -- the de facto benchmark lending rate for banks --is expected to be...
Bloomberg
Zambia Central Bank Holds Rates With Price Pressures Seen Waning
Zambia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third successive meeting as it sees inflation in single digits over the next two years. The monetary policy committee held the rate at 9%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told reporters Wednesday in Lusaka, the capital.
Bloomberg
US Housing Cools Further With Fewer Starts, More Canceled Deals
The once-booming US housing market is sputtering. Construction starts fell in July to the slowest pace since early 2021 as single-family homebuilding tumbled, according to government data released Tuesday. Meanwhile canceled deals rose as buyers continued to back away from the market amid rising mortgage rates, according to an analysis by Redfin Corp.
Bloomberg
UK Labour Demands Recall of Parliament to Tackle Energy Crisis
The UK Labour Party demanded an early recall of Parliament to tackle soaring household power and gas prices and stave off the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis. With analysts forecasting bills will be three times higher this winter than last, the utilities regulator Ofgem is due at the end of the month to set the new level of a price cap on domestic energy that will take effect in October. But the UK’s main opposition party said late on Thursday that households are already making “impossible choices” now to preempt higher costs later.
