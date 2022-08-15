Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Recalls Being Rejected for a Different Marvel Role
Tatiana Maslany was rejected from a separate Marvel role before being cast as She-Hulk
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #6 review: Boy Wonder
Tom Taylor is writing the current adventures of Dick Grayson over in the fantastic Nightwing, but Mark Waid is also taking a swing at the character in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest. From the previous arc about the Devil Nezha, Grayson as Robin is lost in the time stream and needs to return. From this creative team, we see his exploits reminding us of his circus ties, how great of an acrobat he is, and also what a keen detective he has become. Let us look at the last plot thread from World’s Finest.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Why did Warner Bros. kill a $90 million Batgirl movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne? A big tax write-off probably isn’t the only reason
While Warner Bros. says the decision to call off the $90 million “Batgirl” is due to its recent merger with Discovery, a tax attorney says there’s likely more to the story.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 184: Crafting worlds: Matthew Arnold talks ‘Eden’ and its move from digital to Dark Horse
Get your weekly fix of comics news and reviews, plus special guest Matthew Arnold. You know him from his work on shows like Emerald City and Siberia, and his Comixology Originals series Eden is soon to be in print via Dark Horse Comics on August 30th! We talk about the series, his work with Netflix, and more!
‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book
Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
‘Creepshow’ #3 creative teams announced by Skybound Entertainment
Skybound Entertainment has revealed the creative teams for Creepshow #3, a new horror anthology launching in September. The five-issue series is based on Greg Nicotero’s hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. The first story features Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L...
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
Superman & Lois to Recast Role of Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass Exits CW Series for 'Personal Reasons'
Breaking news out of Smallville. Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has exited the CW drama ahead of Season 3, according to Variety. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast. “Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement Tuesday. Though the exact nature of Elsass’ departure is unknown, Variety is reporting that it is not the result of a “workplace-related issue.” Superman & Lois‘ second season finale ended with the creation of a new Fortress of Solitude, one meant for the...
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
‘New Mutants Epic Collection: The End of the Beginning’ is a Liefeldian epic, for better or worse
In its earliest days, The New Mutants was a book brimming with optimism. Under original scribe Chris Claremont, the book followed a team of junior X-people dealing with boatloads of teen angst as well the occasional superhero dustup. Like many teenagers, the series went through a bit of a goth phase, highlighted by the iconic art of Bill Sienkowicz, as the aesthetic and the storylines went darker. This being the late ’80s/early ’90s, it was only a matter of time before the book took a turn – TO THE EXTREME! And it doesn’t get much more extreme than Rob by-god-Liefeld.
The Justice Society gets an ongoing and Stargirl returns in DC's 'New Golden Age'
Three new titles written by Geoff Johns - including a JSA ongoing series - spin out of Flashpoint Beyond
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
Jed MacKay on the mega twist in ‘Strange’ and the future of the series
If you’ve been reading Strange by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira, you know the magical realms of Marvel are vast and complicated. So complicated and intriguing, but after reading Strange #5 out today, mind-melting, too. In the new issue, a major revelation is revealed on the final page, and...
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Talks With Marvel, Reveals The Famous Superhero He Hopes To Play
Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito has his sights set on a classic Marvel hero, and we really want this to happen.
