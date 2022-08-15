ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #6 review: Boy Wonder

Tom Taylor is writing the current adventures of Dick Grayson over in the fantastic Nightwing, but Mark Waid is also taking a swing at the character in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest. From the previous arc about the Devil Nezha, Grayson as Robin is lost in the time stream and needs to return. From this creative team, we see his exploits reminding us of his circus ties, how great of an acrobat he is, and also what a keen detective he has become. Let us look at the last plot thread from World’s Finest.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book

Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Creepshow’ #3 creative teams announced by Skybound Entertainment

Skybound Entertainment has revealed the creative teams for Creepshow #3, a new horror anthology launching in September. The five-issue series is based on Greg Nicotero’s hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. The first story features Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date

Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Superman & Lois to Recast Role of Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass Exits CW Series for 'Personal Reasons'

Breaking news out of Smallville. Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has exited the CW drama ahead of Season 3, according to Variety. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast. “Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement Tuesday. Though the exact nature of Elsass’ departure is unknown, Variety is reporting that it is not the result of a “workplace-related issue.” Superman & Lois‘ second season finale ended with the creation of a new Fortress of Solitude, one meant for the...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘New Mutants Epic Collection: The End of the Beginning’ is a Liefeldian epic, for better or worse

In its earliest days, The New Mutants was a book brimming with optimism. Under original scribe Chris Claremont, the book followed a team of junior X-people dealing with boatloads of teen angst as well the occasional superhero dustup. Like many teenagers, the series went through a bit of a goth phase, highlighted by the iconic art of Bill Sienkowicz, as the aesthetic and the storylines went darker. This being the late ’80s/early ’90s, it was only a matter of time before the book took a turn – TO THE EXTREME! And it doesn’t get much more extreme than Rob by-god-Liefeld.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117

A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

