Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)

If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo

As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion

Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazing Hit From A Buffalo Bison Smashes Through A Wall

We've seen a lot of stuff happen in baseball, but it's not every day you see what happened to a ball hit by Buffalo Bison Gabriel Moreno. We've seen birds get hit by pitches. We've seen them hit out of mid-air. We've seen balls go over walls and come up short, but we've never seen one go through one.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo

It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Enormous Livestock Auction In Erie County This Weekend

As we get ready for the fall and winter months to arrive in Western New York, you may be thinking about the back-to-school routine for your family. For many, the regular routine means eating more dinners at home. As much fun as we have had this summer, it can get pricey eating eating on the go. There is a great opportunity to fill your family's freezer and help the hard working kid of the Erie County 4-H.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
LAKE VIEW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

