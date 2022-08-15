Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Volleyball To Feature Dynamic, Dangerous Offense
WINONA LAKE - The 2022 campaign for Grace College’s volleyball team is mere days away, and the Lady Lancers are armed with a dynamic attack for the upcoming season. Grace will employ an experienced roster this fall under head coach Katie Van Hofwegen. The Lady Lancers had a young squad last year, and several new players earned valuable on-court experience against the rugged Crossroads League.
Times-Union Newspaper
It’s A More Seasoned Group For Wawasee In 2022
SYRACUSE — There is plenty of optimism in the preseason football camp at Wawasee High School. Fourth-year head coach Jon Reutebuch reports that the Warriors enjoyed a “very busy, but productive summer” as the team began the run-up to the 2022 season. Wawasee, which went 1-9 overall...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippy Valley’s Mellott Commits To College Ball
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley senior Kaydence Mellott announced on Twitter Monday that she will be continuing her basketball at Indiana University Kokomo. Mellott was named the Times-Union 2021-22 Girls Basketball Player of the Year after an outstanding junior season that saw the guard average 17.4 points per game while shooting 34% from three-point range. Mellott led the Lady Vikings in points per game and shooting percentage while also finishing top three on the team in assists and steals. Mellott also plays golf for Tippecanoe Valley.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/16
WARSAW – Warsaw volleyball opened up its season in heart-stopping fashion, coming back to defeat Fort Wayne Concordia 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-10, 15-15) to get a non-conference win Tuesday. Kaylee Weeks was very busy for the Tigers, leading the team in kills with 18 and also adding an...
Times-Union Newspaper
Psi Iota Xi To Sell Food At Valley Game
AKRON - The Psi Iota Xi sorority “Sandwich Ladies” will be selling their grilled sandwiches on Friday at the Tippecanoe Valley football home game against Wawasee. For your dining pleasure, they have hamburgers, cheeseburgers, jumbo dogs, hot dog and brats.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The Manning’s visit Rock’s House
Remember way back in the spring before we thought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore in the bag (no pun intended Martinelli’s)? It seems like forever ago, but there was a morning when all of a sudden we started seeing pictures of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning on campus. Of course — there were a lot of fans that wondered if the Manning brothers were there scouting Notre Dame’s campus for their nephew Arch Manning, but that wasn’t the case.
Times-Union Newspaper
Troy Carpenter
Troy Carpenter, 35, of North Webster, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Troy was born in Hammond on March 20, 1987, the son of the late Danny Carpenter and Tammy Ott Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ted A. Easterday
SOUTH WHITLEY – Ted A. Easterday, 83, of South Whitley, died peacefully at his home in the company of family at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Larwill, he was the only child of the late Clarence P. and Esther Hartman Easterday. Growing up in the South Whitley area, he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1956. He then attended Western Michigan University; deciding that college was not for him, he returned to South Whitley and began his work career.
Foster Park Golf Course redesign plan progressing
The Master Plan for the redesigned course is coming soon and there's still time for you to have your say in the renovation.
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
Times-Union Newspaper
Debra Kay Wilson
MILFORD – Debra Kay Wilson, age 69, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was born on March 4, 1953, the daughter of Mary W. Walker and Russell Paul Brown in Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson,...
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
rvbusiness.com
2022 RV/MH Hall of Fame Inductees Reception
Hosted and sponsored by RVBusiness and MHInsider magazines as well as the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the industry gathered Sunday night (Aug. 14) at Elcona Country Club for a reception to honor the 2022 inductees into the RV/MH Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony takes place tonight at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, Ind. Look for complete coverage of the ceremony on RVBusiness.com and in the September/October issue of RVBusiness magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
Arlene M. Grass
ROCHESTER – Arlene M. Grass, 93, Rochester, passed away at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing. She was born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Elkhart, the daughter of Oliver and Della DeNoyer McClintic. On Nov. 21, 1947, in Elkhart, she married Wendell Grass and he survives.
Times-Union Newspaper
Arbutus McCane
Arbutus McCane, age 75, of rural Rochester, passed away quietly on Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:41 p.m. in Rochester at Woodlawn Hospital. Her family was by her side. Born Arbutus Irene Konkle, Arby, as most knew her, was born on June 27, 1947, in Warsaw. She spent her formative years in the Mentone area, graduating from Mentone High School with the class of 1965. That same year, on April 7, she was united in marriage to Wendell E. McCane. The pair shared more than 45 years together before his passing in 2010.
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alberta Wamsley
Alberta Wamsley, 86, of Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of the late Stallard and Edith Moore McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
Times-Union Newspaper
Elizabeth Ann White
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
