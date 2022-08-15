ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CHP invites community to have 'Coffee with a cop' in Meyers on August 26

On Friday, August 26, 2022, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All community members are invited to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Firefighter Pilot Program for Cancer Screenings This Weekend

The Firefighter Cancer Support Network, Nevada Chapter has partnered with the California Society of Dermatologic Surgery. Bringing free skin cancer screenings to all employees serving the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. The pilot program is being held all weekend, already this morning they've seen about 45 firefighter patients but they...
TRUCKEE, CA

