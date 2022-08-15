The season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but already, second-year Whitko head football coach Chip Coldiron can point to differences between this one and his rookie one. “We haven’t had to cram everything in,” Coldiron said this week. “We had all summer. I know them better and they know me. The kids know what I’m talking about, and I can tell better when they’re not understanding.”

