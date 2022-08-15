Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
It’s A More Seasoned Group For Wawasee In 2022
SYRACUSE — There is plenty of optimism in the preseason football camp at Wawasee High School. Fourth-year head coach Jon Reutebuch reports that the Warriors enjoyed a “very busy, but productive summer” as the team began the run-up to the 2022 season. Wawasee, which went 1-9 overall...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Volleyball To Feature Dynamic, Dangerous Offense
WINONA LAKE - The 2022 campaign for Grace College’s volleyball team is mere days away, and the Lady Lancers are armed with a dynamic attack for the upcoming season. Grace will employ an experienced roster this fall under head coach Katie Van Hofwegen. The Lady Lancers had a young squad last year, and several new players earned valuable on-court experience against the rugged Crossroads League.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/16
WARSAW – Warsaw volleyball opened up its season in heart-stopping fashion, coming back to defeat Fort Wayne Concordia 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-10, 15-15) to get a non-conference win Tuesday. Kaylee Weeks was very busy for the Tigers, leading the team in kills with 18 and also adding an...
Times-Union Newspaper
Psi Iota Xi To Sell Food At Valley Game
AKRON - The Psi Iota Xi sorority “Sandwich Ladies” will be selling their grilled sandwiches on Friday at the Tippecanoe Valley football home game against Wawasee. For your dining pleasure, they have hamburgers, cheeseburgers, jumbo dogs, hot dog and brats.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko Looking To Take Leap In Second Year Under Coldiron
The season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but already, second-year Whitko head football coach Chip Coldiron can point to differences between this one and his rookie one. “We haven’t had to cram everything in,” Coldiron said this week. “We had all summer. I know them better and they know me. The kids know what I’m talking about, and I can tell better when they’re not understanding.”
city-countyobserver.com
Notre Dame Football Player Who Inspired Movie “Rudy” Shares Powerful Messages With VU Students
The University of Notre Dame and Rudy Ruettiger, whose true life story was immortalized in one of the best sports movies of all time, “Rudy”, are synonymous with each other. Before Ruettiger walked on to the Notre Dame football team and became a famous sports hero and motivational...
WILX-TV
New Coach and New QB at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Tyler Buchner are chasing history. It’s been nearly 60 years since a first-year coach and a new starting quarterback joined forces to nearly win a national championship for Notre Dame. The chase begins Sept. 3 when No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State. It will be Buchner’s debut as a starter.
Peter Jones Showed Elite Talent Very Early On, But Notre Dame Interest Came Much Later
Notre Dame commit Peter Jones showed elite potential very early on, but Notre Dame came into the picture much later before winning his pledge
abc57.com
Showing of 'Rudy' at Notre Dame Stadium August 26
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame and Visit South Bend Mishawaka are hosting a showing of "Rudy" at Notre Dame Stadium on August 26. Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. The movie begins at 9 p.m., with the stadium opening at...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Notre Dame News
It has already been reported that NBC will be brought back into the mix for the Big Ten's media rights deal. On Tuesday, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal revealed what that could mean for two of the most popular teams in college football - Michigan and Notre Dame. Ourand...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish are going to stay independent, but that doesn’t mean Michigan is back on the annual schedule
With news that new media rights deals for conferences and networks are starting to fall into place, we now have a general idea of what to expect with Notre Dame’s new deal with NBC. It was reported a while back that the Irish could be seeking $75 million a year, and that kind of money would help keep the Irish football team out of a conference and free as a bird.
Foster Park Golf Course redesign plan progressing
The Master Plan for the redesigned course is coming soon and there's still time for you to have your say in the renovation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Alberta Wamsley
Alberta Wamsley, 86, of Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community. She was born on March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of the late Stallard and Edith Moore McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Arlene M. Grass
ROCHESTER – Arlene M. Grass, 93, Rochester, passed away at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing. She was born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Elkhart, the daughter of Oliver and Della DeNoyer McClintic. On Nov. 21, 1947, in Elkhart, she married Wendell Grass and he survives.
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
Times-Union Newspaper
Troy Carpenter
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
For Kosciusko Kids, Big Brothers Become Forever Family
Starting July 18, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana began a recruitment campaign to enlist 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers in only 50 days. The recruitment mission is near and dear to Kosciusko local Barry Wampler’s heart, according to a news release from Big Brother Big Sister. In 2009, he became lunch buddies with a young boy named Gage, who felt isolated from his classmates and worried he talked too much. On a weekly basis, Wampler and Gage met during lunch and recess in a program facilitated by Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Times-Union Newspaper
Elizabeth Ann White
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
