SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first full bit of testimony jurors heard in the courtroom Wednesday came from the lead detective at the time when Kareem Smalls was shot to death. That detective, now a sergeant with the Savannah Police Department, walked the jury through what he heard and saw from the moment he arrived at the scene at the Kayton Homes development the night of November 23rd, 2020.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO