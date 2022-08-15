Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
wtoc.com
Man arrested after shooting in the 100 block of Lanier Drive
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested after shooting a gun at the 111 South Apartments. Officers with Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding a drug complaint at the apartment. Police say Robert Arthur George, 22,...
wtoc.com
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
WJCL
Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
allongeorgia.com
Two Arrested in Statesboro for Weapons and Drugs
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday after a drug complaint in the 100 block of Lanier Drive. During a search of the apartment, Statesboro Police Department officers discovered marijuana, THC oil, and two sawed-off shotguns. From SPD:. On 8/16/22, officers with SPD’s Impact Team responded to an apartment in the 100...
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
wtoc.com
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on West 38th Street in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block for a reported shooting shortly after midnight. Officers found 22-year-old Phoenix Odom deceased from a gunshot wound. The...
wfxg.com
Simon Powell case: What happens now
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
wtoc.com
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting and killing Kareem Smalls in November 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first full bit of testimony jurors heard in the courtroom Wednesday came from the lead detective at the time when Kareem Smalls was shot to death. That detective, now a sergeant with the Savannah Police Department, walked the jury through what he heard and saw from the moment he arrived at the scene at the Kayton Homes development the night of November 23rd, 2020.
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police investigating hit-and-run that left bicyclist injured
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night. At 11:03 p.m. police were dispatched to Montgomery Street for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist with a head injury. The bicyclist was traveling west on Lee Street...
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news outlets report.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for multiple felonies arrested without incident in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Violent Crimes Division along with US Marshals arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies, including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threats and cruelty to children. Terrell Crawford, Jr. was named as a suspect in a previous domestic dispute. Law enforcement converged at 2525...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Investigating Aggravated Assault at 111 South Apartments
Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Saturday at 111 South Apartments. Officers and detectives responded to a call about shots being fired. One person was injured, but the wound was not life threatening. From SPD:. On 8/13/22 at 6:15 p.m. SPD officers and detectives...
Statesboro PD investigates shooting on Rucker Lane
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning. The Statesboro police responded to a call Saturday morning of shots fired on Rucker Lane at 111 South Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings on the ground, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor […]
wtoc.com
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
WRDW-TV
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
douglasnow.com
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife, daughter
A 74-year-old man, Jimmie Vann of Glenwood, has been charged with three counts, one felony, after allegedly assaulting his wife and his daughter, whom he reportedly threatened to kill by "blowing her head off." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office report, on August 8, a sergeant was dispatched to...
