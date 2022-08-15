Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Municipal Court to be closed Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will be closed Friday, Aug. 19. City officials said a computer system upgrade will be performed. For residents needing information during the closure, that can still be accessed at their website.
kswo.com
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill. We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls City Council approves downtown zoning realignment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls is looking to expand and grow even more after the approval of zoning realignment from city council on Tuesday. With the approval, Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be able to show more properties to investors with the hope that they would want to invest and bring their business to downtown.
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Texoma’s 2022 back-to-school photos
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have some kiddos to show off as we continue our spotlight on the students who made their way back to class on Wednesday. Many were in Wichita Falls ISD and Iowa Park CISD. We want to wish all of these kiddos, including teachers and staff, an amazing year!
newschannel6now.com
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
newschannel6now.com
Holliday ISD speaks on safety as new school year begins
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD opened its doors for the new school year on Wednesday and school officials spoke about the changes made to ensure students are in a safe learning environment. “There’s a lot of talk about safety and security and that’s our primary focus as we start...
newschannel6now.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County in need of volunteers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County has put out a call for more volunteers. BBBS officials said the nonprofit provides 1-on-1 professionally supported mentoring relationships to disadvantaged kids to give them extra guidance and support. The nonprofit’s need comes as kids return to school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them. One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices. Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200. Receiving the envelope yesterday, they’re stressing […]
newschannel6now.com
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
Details on charges against Clay Co. tax assessor
Texoma's Homepage has confirmed that the Texas Comptroller's office began an investigation in July 2021 that led to Longoria's charges following an extensive audit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new restaurant is coming to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. City officials said they are excited for what this restaurant will bring to those flying in and out of the Falls. The new restaurant is called Suga B’s. Owner and head chef Brandy Belk...
newschannel6now.com
Nonprofit renovating oldest standing building in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The oldest standing home in Seymour is being brought back to life. Built 143 years ago, it is now a private home but is considered a historic part of the Texoma town. A nonprofit organization is behind the renovation. Jesse Villanueva is the owner of that...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. The officials stated that a truck was travelling southbound on the access road when a car moving southbound on the Central Freeway collided [..]
thechronicle.news
Harley gear store opening quickly in Drugs Park
MEDICINE PARK – Followers of the enduring Harley-Davidson bikes will quickly have a brand new place to get their gear in southwest Oklahoma. Bobby Callahan, normal supervisor of Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton, advised Southwest Chronicle that they’re excited in regards to the opening of their smaller, merchandise-oriented store at 162 East Lake Drive, in Drugs Park’s enterprise district.
WCSO takes standoff suspect into custody
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is currently involved in a standoff outside a residence in Wichita County outside of Kamay.
newschannel6now.com
One identified in deadly Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were killed and one person was injured Monday in a head-on crash that happened in Clay County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the victims identified in the deadly head-on crash has been identified as Kerry Hodges. Clay County...
newschannel6now.com
Power restored after Electra residents affected by outage
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Power has returned to residents in the north and east sides of Electra, according to city officials. The outage came after a pole that houses a transformer that feeds the city reportedly caught fire. City officials said the outage could have lasted for most of the...
newschannel6now.com
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday. The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.
Comments / 0