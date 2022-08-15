Read full article on original website
WSAZ
City of Huntington donates to Facing Hunger Foodbank
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams joined other city leaders Wednesday to present a large contribution to the Facing Hunger Foodbank. The $500,000 donation was proposed by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and approved by City Council. The funds came from the City of Huntington’s general fund, officials...
WSAZ
YMCA fights child hunger in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Studies show 1 in 6 children in America don’t know where their next meal will be coming from. Duron Jackson with the Huntington YMCA stopped by Studio 3 to talk about what they’re doing to combat that statistic. You can learn more about the...
wchstv.com
Work to begin to help alleviate flooding at longtime flooding trouble spot in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some work is planned on Arlington Boulevard, long a trouble flooding spot in Huntington, that officials hope will alleviate some of the flooding issues. Arlington Boulevard between Larkspur Drive and U.S. 60 will be closed intermittently between now and Aug. 23, so that the West...
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
WSAZ
Ironton Elementary students head back to school
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Back to school season is in full swing across the Tri-State. Ironton Elementary School students went back for their first day Thursday. “I’m kind of sad summer’s coming to an end, I can’t sleep in anymore,” said fourth-grader Bryce Stevens. “Makes me...
WSAZ
Bringing STEM education to life
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One chemistry teacher is using TikTok to educate kids in science and math. Phil Cook stopped by Studio 3 to talk about how his STEM demonstrations made him a social media star.
WSAZ
I scream, you scream – We all scream for an Ice Cream Social
News Release The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting the public to a day of history and fun in
WSAZ
Healthy summer eating guide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Healthy eating can be fun for the whole family. Stefanie Sassos, a registered dietician, stopped by Studio 3 to give some healthy substitutions for your next barbecue.
WSAZ
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
WSAZ
Police crack down on speeding through high-traffic areas as students head back to school
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a deadly accident involving a student near Marshall University’s campus in November 2021, changes have been made to enhance pedestrian and student safety in high-traffic areas around campus-- like 3rd and 5th avenues. One of those changes is temporarily lowering the speed limit to...
WSAZ
thelevisalazer.com
CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW
PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
WSAZ
Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority. On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of cybersafetycop.com. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.
WSAZ
Cosmetology school seeking wig donations for cancer patients
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A cosmetology school is asking for wig donations to help support cancer patients and the Stepping Stones program. The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking wig donations for a program started in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield. Wigs can...
WSAZ
The cost of caregiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Being a caregiver is very rewarding, but it can bring a major financial strain with it. Stacey Watson with Fidelity Investments stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the cost of caregiving.
WSAZ
Foundry Theater on Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Halloween is more than two months away, but Foundry Theater is already busy planning their upcoming scary screening. Rachel Allinder and Emily Conzett stopped by Studio 3 to give all the details. You can learn more here.
WSAZ
Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
SamJam Bluegrass Festival returns to Piketon Aug. 31-Sept. 4
WAVERLY – The award-winning SamJam Bluegrass Festival returns to the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 and again showcases some of bluegrass music’s top talent. The lineup includes multiple Grammy Award and International Bluegrass Music Association award winners. “This lineup is a powerhouse from start...
WSAZ
