Portsmouth, OH

WSAZ

City of Huntington donates to Facing Hunger Foodbank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams joined other city leaders Wednesday to present a large contribution to the Facing Hunger Foodbank. The $500,000 donation was proposed by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and approved by City Council. The funds came from the City of Huntington’s general fund, officials...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

YMCA fights child hunger in America

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Studies show 1 in 6 children in America don’t know where their next meal will be coming from. Duron Jackson with the Huntington YMCA stopped by Studio 3 to talk about what they’re doing to combat that statistic. You can learn more about the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
WSAZ

Ironton Elementary students head back to school

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Back to school season is in full swing across the Tri-State. Ironton Elementary School students went back for their first day Thursday. “I’m kind of sad summer’s coming to an end, I can’t sleep in anymore,” said fourth-grader Bryce Stevens. “Makes me...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Bringing STEM education to life

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One chemistry teacher is using TikTok to educate kids in science and math. Phil Cook stopped by Studio 3 to talk about how his STEM demonstrations made him a social media star.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Healthy summer eating guide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Healthy eating can be fun for the whole family. Stefanie Sassos, a registered dietician, stopped by Studio 3 to give some healthy substitutions for your next barbecue.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

11-year-old hit by car crossing street

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

R&D Senior Solution talks their Funeral Benefit Plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Planning for your funeral can be tough, but R&D Senior Solutions is there to walk you through it. Ryan Skirvin, an agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Funeral Benefit Plan. This segment is sponsored content and not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW

PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority. On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of cybersafetycop.com. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Cosmetology school seeking wig donations for cancer patients

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A cosmetology school is asking for wig donations to help support cancer patients and the Stepping Stones program. The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking wig donations for a program started in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield. Wigs can...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

The cost of caregiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Being a caregiver is very rewarding, but it can bring a major financial strain with it. Stacey Watson with Fidelity Investments stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the cost of caregiving.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Foundry Theater on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Halloween is more than two months away, but Foundry Theater is already busy planning their upcoming scary screening. Rachel Allinder and Emily Conzett stopped by Studio 3 to give all the details. You can learn more here.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Summer cookouts with Wild and Wonderful BBQ

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, but you don’t have to grill out yourself. Wild and Wonderful BBQ stopped by First Look at Four and brought along some cookout classics. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV

