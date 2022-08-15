ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering Uber driver

By Khadeeja Umana, Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TaFm_0hIKlEPn00

Uber is cooperating with police in Texas after a customer was arrested for allegedly murdering one of its drivers and dropping her body off in a random backyard.

The Bryan Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Police said the 62-year-old woman who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

The deceased woman was identified as Althia Jenkins-Perry of Bryan.

Neighborhood residents spotted the victim's body and it was clear to officers upon arrival that she was deceased, according to Bryan police.

"During the investigation, it was determined that the deceased female was a driver for a ride-share app and their vehicle was missing," said police. "The vehicle of the deceased was entered as stolen in the TCIC/NCIC database."

The vehicle was found in Del Rio with Anderson Martinez-Herrera who was contacted by state troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said he was pulled over and surrendered without a fight.

"Detectives from the Bryan Police Department responded to Del Rio to continue their investigation," said police.

Detectives were able to obtain probable cause and made an arrest for murder.

Martinez-Herrera is being held at the Maverick County Jail, according to police; no information was provided on when he will be transported back.

The Bryan Police Department issued a correction with Martinez-Herrera's age as 18, not 17.

