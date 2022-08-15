KCMO police need the public's help to find a missing 60-year-old man.

KCMO police are trying to find a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Aug.10, 2022.

Robert Kilgore was last seen at 8 p.m. leaving on foot from the the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue, police said.

Kilgore wore a white t-shirt with a white tank top underneath the t-shirt.

He also wore blue jeans, heavy brown work boots and a St. Christopher necklace.

Kilgore needs his medication and his family worried about him.

Anyone with information on Robert Kilgore should call 911.

