KCMO police need the public's help to find a missing 60-year-old man.

KCMO police are trying to find a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Aug.10, 2022.
Robert Kilgore was last seen at 8 p.m. leaving on foot from the the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue, police said.
Kilgore wore a white t-shirt with a white tank top underneath the t-shirt.
He also wore blue jeans, heavy brown work boots and a St. Christopher necklace.
Kilgore needs his medication and his family worried about him.
Anyone with information on Robert Kilgore should call 911.
