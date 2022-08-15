ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Mets didn’t call up Brett Baty after Luis Guillorme’s injury

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 2 days ago

Brett Baty isn’t getting a Mets call-up — yet.

The Post’s Mike Puma reported Sunday the Amazins considered promoting their No. 2 prospect with Luis Guillorme awaiting an MRI. On Monday, it was announced Guillorme is out 4-6 weeks with a left groin strain , and Baty was not an option “at this point,” according to manager Buck Showalter.

“No, Brett won’t be here today,” Showalter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5r9F_0hIKku0k00
Bretty Baty is the Mets’ third baseman of the future, but he didn’t get the call-up in the aftermath of Luis Guillorme’s injury.
Gordon Donovan/N.Y. Post

For now, the Mets will go with infielder Deven Marrero, added from Triple A Syracuse.

Baty, 22, was promoted to Syracuse this month, where he’s hitting .364 with an RBI and three walks in six games. At Double-A Binghamton , he hit .312 with 19 homers and 59 RBIs.

The Mets bench boss indicated the team would prefer a player who can provide coverage in the middle infield in addition to playing third.

Neither Baty, the No. 12 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft , nor Mark Vientos, a second-rounder in 2017 and the franchise’s No. 5-ranked prospect, were ruled out as potential call-ups in the near future.

“There were conversations since early this morning,” Showalter said. “We took everything under consideration. I am not going to get into the two or three Zoom calls. … We’ll see where the next few days take us.”

New York Post

