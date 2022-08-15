ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Totally off the rails’: DeSantis rips FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

By Selim Algar
 2 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago at a rally in Arizona, asserting that federal law enforcement agencies are being “weaponized” against political enemies.

Stumping for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, DeSantis accused the department of having gone “totally off the rails” with its raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

“These agencies have now been weaponized to be used against people that the government doesn’t like,” DeSantis said. “And you look at the raid at Mar-a-Lago.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed at a rally in Arizona that federal agencies are being “weaponized” against political opponents.
AP

The GOP firebrand and potential 2024 presidential nominee then listed instances where he believed the FBI engaged in politically motivated activity or inaction.

DeSantis said the FBI did not probe Hillary Clinton’s server but promoted the “false conspiracy theory” that Trump had colluded with Russia.

He also asserted that the agency was “sicced on parents going to school board meetings,” apparently referring to a Virginia mom’s claim in October related to her and other parents’ protest of a school board meeting.

DeSantis said the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is proof the agency has gone “totally off the rails.”
AP

“Meanwhile, when you have a law that protects Supreme Court justices is the FBI out there protecting our conservative justices?” he continued. “No.”

DeSantis called for Congress to rein in the agency — especially if Republicans take control of both houses.

“They are enforcing the law based on who they like and who they don’t like,” he said. “That’s not a republic. Well, maybe that’s a banana republic.”

Others, including some in the GOP, have called for patience in assessing the FBI’s action at Trump’s Florida residence, arguing that there shouldn’t be a rush to judgement.

Meanwhile, Lake raised some eyebrows Sunday night after telling the audience that both Trump and DeSantis exhibit “BDE” — an acronym for “big d— energy.”

“He’s got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has,” Lake said of DeSantis. “And frankly, he has the same kind of BDE that we want all of our elected leaders to have.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
