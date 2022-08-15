ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland Heights, CA

Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqJHV_0hIKkqTq00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 15 AM Edition) 01:45

An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.

Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.

Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Officers arrest suspect connected to robbery of 71-year-old Beverly Grove woman

Los Angeles police have reportedly arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Beverly Grove. The original incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at around 12:15 p.m., when the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Dillon Anthony Klincke, is alleged to have entered a 71-year-old woman's home near the intersection of 5th Street and Orlando Avenue and robbed her of a high value's worth of jewelry. Upon entry, Klincke is said to have pistol-whipped the woman before tying her up as he ransacked her belongings. According to police, he was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, though did not provide further details. Klincke is being held at $175,000 bail. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rowland Heights, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Deputies investigate fight between man, teenage boy outside Valencia coffee shop

Authorities are investigating a fight between a man and a teenage boy that was captured on video outside a coffee shop in Valencia.The fight happened Tuesday outside the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copper Hill Drive. Video of the altercation was posted to Instagram by What's Up Santa Clarita.In the video, a man in a green T-shirt, gray shorts, and brown shoes wrestled with the teen wearing a brown T-shirt, black pants, and a black backpack in a vacant parking space for several moments. Eventually, several people, including other teenagers, start approaching them and pull them off each other.It's unclear what led up to the altercation.The store is often frequented by students getting out of class at Rio Norte Junior High School.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man in the fight is in his 50s and left before deputies arrived. He has been identified, but no arrests have been made yet, authorities said.Anyone with information about the fight can contact the Santa Clarita Valley's Sheriff's Station at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Dozens taken into custody in FBI, LAPD sweep of violent South LA gang

Dozens of members of a South LA gang and their associates were rounded up at a Boyle Heights site Thursday by a multi-agency task force that served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles overnight.A total of 28 people were arrested Thursday on federal racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges from six grand jury indictments, according to the Department of Justice. According to the federal indictment naming 41 members and associates, the gang is linked to a Mexican Mafia prison gang and makes money through the sales of drugs and firearms.At least three of those indicted were already in custody, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Rolex#99 Ranch Market#Crime#Cbs News#Am Edition
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee

A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement."The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.Authorities say the...
YORBA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Caught on video: Huge crowd leaving illegal sideshow ransacks nearby 7-Eleven in El Segundo

Dozens of people who were part of a street takeover also looted a 7-Eleven convenience store in El Segundo, and police are asking for help in identifying some of those who were involved.Police had just broken up an illegal sideshow at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard when they discovered a large crowd of those spectators had looted a nearby 7-Eleven. Only one employee was working at the store at the time, but that person was not hurt.Security video released by the LAPD shows dozens of people streaming into the store. At first many people appeared to be simply shopping for snacks, but suddenly others started running in, ransacking shelves and jumping the counter to grab items behind the register. Candy, chips, and drinks were left strewn all over the store, and a cash registered was destroyed, but it's not clear if any money was taken.The LAPD is asking for help identifying any of the people who were seen in the video looting the store. Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives Ryan Moreno or Mike Flanner at (323) 421-2500.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
foxla.com

FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep

LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim...
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Woman arrested after setting fire, barricading inside 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire area

A woman was arrested after destroying the inside of a 7-Eleven convenience store she was barricaded inside of in the Mid-Wilshire area late Monday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, the half-clothed woman entered the store at around 9 p.m. armed with a knife. As customers inside the store fled from the area, and an employee locked themself in the office, the woman began to trash the area. She was reportedly throwing items, breaking windows and various other objects before blocking the front door of the store to prevent officers from entering. The employee was able to escape from the store at an unknown time. At some point, the woman lit a fire, where large flames could be seen escaping from the windows of the store. Officers were able to run into the store and take her into custody without further incident, ending the situation without any known injuries. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Santa Ana after man shot while standing on sidewalk

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana on Monday. The shooting was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. Santa Ana Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. First responders with Orange County Fire Authority were also on the scene, and after attempting life-saving measures on the victim he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The victim, now identified as 20-year-old Santa Ana resident Alex Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to injuries. Investigators were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy