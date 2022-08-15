ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereotypes about your Zodiac sign

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Does the stereotype fit?

There are many ways the Zodiac signs can be bent to tell a story. This one will deal with what stereotypes are traits of each . Do you think they are accurate?

Aries (March 19-21)

You are impatient and impulsive. Aries, according to Tarot.com, are catalysts and instigators.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Is anyone surprised that the sign of the bull would lead to someone being stubborn? Didn't think so. Among the better traits are persistence and endurance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Inquisitive and constantly changing. Somewhere a Gemini has its own beliefs. Good luck getting to them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Look out because Cancers will go with the flow. That means there will be ups, downs, and a roller-coaster ride that means you have to hang on tight. Hyper-sensitive is a kind way to put it.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The Lion is king and he lets everyone know it by being egocentric and proud. Leos are full of themselves but they certainly know how to maintain the proper pace and positioning.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Clean-freaks! How about Virgos want everything in perfect order? Don't mess with anything or create havoc.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Can't make up your mind? Unsure of what you want to do or what you need? Don't take a Libra to a place with options like the Cheesecake Factor or the server will be waiting, waiting and waiting ...

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Intense. Wound too tight. Give it a rest? No way a Scorpio will back off the pedal.

Sagitarrius (November 22-December 21)

Get ready for plenty of travel and adventure if you have a Sagittarian in your life. Adventurous and ready to take chances.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Social climbers. Better get out of their way or they will simply move you aside. Nothing is going to stop a Capricorn. Absolutely nothing.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Not a big fan of other people. Aquarians usually shy from emotional moments.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces are cosmic. They will drift into their own thought patterns. There is always something fishy about what is going on in their minds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

