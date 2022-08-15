LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today’s the day, the day we have been anticipating for over a week now that will kick off a trend of cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain for the foreseeable future. This morning we have already seen the cold front push through Southwest Oklahoma, now moving south across North Texas. Winds are (and will be) out of the south at 10-20 mph for areas behind the front today. These breezy winds will usher in cool air, sweeping across parts of Texoma this afternoon. While still warm, it is summer after all, high temperatures for Southwest Oklahoma later today will top out only in the upper 80s and low 90s, while North Texas will still reach the mid/upper 90s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers across the viewing area this morning, afternoon, and evening, though most will remain dry with limited rainfall.

