7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms south of the Red River today, drier weather next couple days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Isolated showers and storms continue to push south across North Texas this morning, bringing much needed rain to the area. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will continue through the afternoon, though will begin falling off just after noontime. Cloudy coverage will begin gradually clearing, starting this morning with Southwest Oklahoma, becoming mostly sunny by the evening hours. Little-to-no rain coverage for Southwest Oklahoma today, say for a couple light showers near the Red River. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s for most, with a few of us in the low 90s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
7News First Alert Weather: Much awaited cooldown as cold front pushes south across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today’s the day, the day we have been anticipating for over a week now that will kick off a trend of cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain for the foreseeable future. This morning we have already seen the cold front push through Southwest Oklahoma, now moving south across North Texas. Winds are (and will be) out of the south at 10-20 mph for areas behind the front today. These breezy winds will usher in cool air, sweeping across parts of Texoma this afternoon. While still warm, it is summer after all, high temperatures for Southwest Oklahoma later today will top out only in the upper 80s and low 90s, while North Texas will still reach the mid/upper 90s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers across the viewing area this morning, afternoon, and evening, though most will remain dry with limited rainfall.
KFOR

A significant rainfall event possible for Oklahoma Sunday into Monday!

Hope everyone is enjoying this cooler weather. Now lets get some rain!! Scattered t’storms possible Friday and Saturday in NW jet stream flow. However, the bigger system is along the west coast Thursday morning and moving into Oklahoma late Saturday night, Sunday into Monday morning with widespread rainfall/storms possible along the track. Here’s a look at the latest rainfall accumulation forecast. It still looks like the heaviest rain falls across southern OK but even central and northern OK has a good chance for significant rainfall. Still a few days out so it all depends on the exact track of the upper disturbance and also how much tropical moisture gets into the storm system. Watching.
Lawton, OK
Oklahoma State
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
KLAW 101

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
ALTUS, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue

Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
Roll Call Online

Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
KOCO

Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
DURANT, OK

