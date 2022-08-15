Read full article on original website
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms south of the Red River today, drier weather next couple days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Isolated showers and storms continue to push south across North Texas this morning, bringing much needed rain to the area. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will continue through the afternoon, though will begin falling off just after noontime. Cloudy coverage will begin gradually clearing, starting this morning with Southwest Oklahoma, becoming mostly sunny by the evening hours. Little-to-no rain coverage for Southwest Oklahoma today, say for a couple light showers near the Red River. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s for most, with a few of us in the low 90s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
news9.com
Cold Front Brings Mild Winds And Cool Temperatures Across Oklahoma
We are looking at a 5-star forecast today with light winds, lower humidity, warm highs and dry conditions! Get out and enjoy!. Expect cool temperatures and mild winds across the state.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Much awaited cooldown as cold front pushes south across Texoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today’s the day, the day we have been anticipating for over a week now that will kick off a trend of cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain for the foreseeable future. This morning we have already seen the cold front push through Southwest Oklahoma, now moving south across North Texas. Winds are (and will be) out of the south at 10-20 mph for areas behind the front today. These breezy winds will usher in cool air, sweeping across parts of Texoma this afternoon. While still warm, it is summer after all, high temperatures for Southwest Oklahoma later today will top out only in the upper 80s and low 90s, while North Texas will still reach the mid/upper 90s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers across the viewing area this morning, afternoon, and evening, though most will remain dry with limited rainfall.
KFOR
A significant rainfall event possible for Oklahoma Sunday into Monday!
Hope everyone is enjoying this cooler weather. Now lets get some rain!! Scattered t’storms possible Friday and Saturday in NW jet stream flow. However, the bigger system is along the west coast Thursday morning and moving into Oklahoma late Saturday night, Sunday into Monday morning with widespread rainfall/storms possible along the track. Here’s a look at the latest rainfall accumulation forecast. It still looks like the heaviest rain falls across southern OK but even central and northern OK has a good chance for significant rainfall. Still a few days out so it all depends on the exact track of the upper disturbance and also how much tropical moisture gets into the storm system. Watching.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Escaped Arkansas inmate has ties to Northeast Oklahoma
LEE COUNTY, Ark. – Last Friday an inmate escaped custody from the Eastern Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys, Ark. The Arkansas Dept of Corrections are working with the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police and countless other agencies in the search. Samuel Hartman, 38, fled from his field maintenance...
Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue
Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
Roll Call Online
Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
KOCO
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free help to anyone experiencing domestic violence
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - At the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, director Kathy Manning said their shelter, services and 24 hour crisis line are totally anonymous. Manning said in Oklahoma, there is a shelter nearby no matter where you live. If it’s an hour away, she said they can help with transportation.
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
Election 2022: Runoffs in key Oklahoma races on August ballot
The primary election in June came down to the wire in some races — and just close enough in others to warrant a runoff vote.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
