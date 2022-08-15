Being in the public eye is sure to put a celebrity under scrutiny, and for Mindy Kaling, it was no different. The actress, director, producer, and writer, who was propelled to global stardom after landing the role of Kelly Kapoor in “The Office,” opened up about the awful comments she faced during her stint on “The Mindy Project.” “I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire. “So not having to see those things, that’s wonderful.” “The amount of articles that were like, ‘It’s so good for a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO