Read full article on original website
Related
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Wishes Parents of College Women “Would Take Them to Freeze Their Eggs” Instead of Gifting Them Jewelry and Vacations
Mindy Kaling is grateful she had the choice to start a family on exactly her own terms and it’s something the Hollywood multihyphenate wishes others would do. The actress, producer, writer and mother of two recently spoke about her relationship to therapy, how she’s worked through the grief of losing her mother, her own motherhood experience and working now that she’s in her 40s as part of Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue. More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood WinnersUpfront Dispatches: Zaslav and Oprah Bet on CNN, Lizzo Can't...
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
Mindy Kaling says she was called ‘unattractive’ when ‘The Mindy Project’ aired
Being in the public eye is sure to put a celebrity under scrutiny, and for Mindy Kaling, it was no different. The actress, director, producer, and writer, who was propelled to global stardom after landing the role of Kelly Kapoor in “The Office,” opened up about the awful comments she faced during her stint on “The Mindy Project.” “I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire. “So not having to see those things, that’s wonderful.” “The amount of articles that were like, ‘It’s so good for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed
It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
"P-Valley"'s Katori Hall on the Spectacle of Season 2: "Everybody Can Clock That the Show Is Good"
We're way beyond the days of calling "P-Valley" a TV series just about strippers. Katori Hall's acclaimed Starz drama reached breakout success after its first season aired in the summer of 2020, largely because it created a raw yet empowering space for strip-club culture to be seen in a way that's rarely displayed on television. But the show accomplished so much more than that in season two.
Lena Dunham Reveals Big Director Penny Marshall Once Called Her Out In An Audition, But She Was Totally Right
Lena Dunham talks about the time that Penny Marshall called her out at an audition but admits she was totally right.
Mindy Kaling is totally unbothered by the endless speculation over who fathered her kids
You might know Mindy Kaling from her work in "The Office" and "Oceans's 8" or maybe from co-creating shows like, "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Kaling is without a doubt an entertainment mogul in her own right. So, why are people still focused on who the father her children is, rather than her amazing achievements in film and television?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Clooney Was Once Cast in a Horrible Film After Lying to a Casting Director About His Acting Resume
A casting director decided to put George Clooney in a movie even though he'd lied about the films he featured in, but it wasn't the kind of movie Clooney wanted to be in.
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
Kenan Thompson Teases the "Good Burger" Sequel: "We're Working Harder on It Than Ever"
Is a "Good Burger" sequel finally on the horizon? Twenty-five years after the '90s classic debuted in theaters, a follow-up film is said to be in development, per a really strong hint from one of its original stars, Kenan Thompson. The "Saturday Night Live" veteran teased his hopes for a second "Good Burger" film during his Aug. 17 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," right after the late-night talk-show host inquired about one of Thompson's recent Instagram posts.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
A hammy Renée Zellweger shows us how not to make a true crime series in The Thing About Pam
True crime isn’t a TV genre abounding with taste. It’s inherently icky to dredge up real-life tragedy for entertainment, even when the execution is unassailable. And no matter how respectful its approach, every potboiler ripped from the headlines bears a 100 per cent risk of offending someone. The People v OJ Simpson (2016), based on the American football player’s murder trial in the killing of his wife and her boyfriend, was celebrated by critics for contextualising a terrible crime that became a tabloid sensation, but the victims’ families hated it.This year’s Andrew Garfield miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven aspires...
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
thedigitalfix.com
Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off
Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash
In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0