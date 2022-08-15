Read full article on original website
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Turnto10.com
Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought
(WJAR) — Nearly all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts is in an extreme drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor. According to the new maps released on Thursday, Rhode Island is considered to be in an extreme drought except for Block Island which is considered to be in severe drought.
Turnto10.com
Bear sightings in Bristol County, Massachusetts possibly due to recent drought
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Black bears have been spotted across the South Coast of Massachusetts. It’s not a usual sight to see in the area, but researchers said it’s probably because they're looking for water during this recent drought. "Our bear population is continuing to grow and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
Turnto10.com
Maura Healey highlights transportation issues in campaign stop at South Attleboro Station
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Ongoing transportation issues in Massachusetts are a hot button topic as election season ramps up. Attorney General Maura Healey, who’s running for governor as a Democrat, was in South Attleboro on Tuesday to tour the run-down train station that closed last year. The South...
wgbh.org
Middleborough team takes Massachusetts back to Little League World Series for first time since 2009
The town of Middleborough, Massachusetts (or Middleboro, depending on who is spelling) has a strong baseball tradition. John Cannavo compares it to a well-known weekend right of passage from down South. "I guess the best analogy I can give [is] baseball is to Middleborough as Friday night football is to...
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Turnto10.com
Providence School Board members allege 'graduation inflation'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Did some Providence high school graduates get diplomas they didn't really earn? That's the allegation from three School Board members, who claim some students may not have earned all the credits that appeared on their transcripts. The controversy began when School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens...
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Unraveling the mysteries behind Bristol County's Baby Does
The date is Jan. 26, 1985. It's a cold winter morning in Mansfield, with a layer of snow covering the ground. Kenneth Martin is working as a Massachusetts State Police trooper for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. “I received a call early in the morning that there had...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet building commissioner, maintenance workers leave
The Acushnet Selectboard had its plate full on 8/8/22 discussing the upcoming election, vacancies on various boards, and the resignation of the building commissioner and both maintenance workers. The board the resignations of Building Commissioner Jim Marot, and maintenance carpenters Tyler Camboia and Miguel Savison. “I’m deeply saddened by Tyler...
Fisherman fined $9K for catching striped bass in prohibited waters
A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the DEM.
Turnto10.com
Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
Turnto10.com
Family takes action in hopes of finding East Greenwich woman reported missing 3 months ago
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The family of a woman from East Greenwich is taking action this week to try to find her after her mysterious disappearance. Charlotte Lester, 44, was reported missing three months ago, and her family is heartbroken. "We want closure. We want answers. It's the 21st...
Turnto10.com
Prosecutor: No immediate charges in North Smithfield hazing investigation
The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that it has no basis at this time to bring any charges related to allegations of hazing involving the North Smithfield High School football team, but it said some of the reported behavior could be called "inappropriate." Team activities...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/15/2022
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
Turnto10.com
Beyond The Podium: Smiley says quality of life issues are his priorities for Providence
Brett Smiley says priorities and experience are what differentiates him from his opponents in the Democratic primary for mayor of Providence. “My priorities are very clear: to focus on these core quality of life issues that are impacting residents in the neighborhoods, everything from a safe neighborhood by restoring a sense of safety to our city, to high quality schools through holding the state accountable in the midst of this state takeover, and high quality city services where things get fixed the first time the right way,” Smiley said in a recent “Beyond the Podium” segment.
