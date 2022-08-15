Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
GBI: Man dies by suicide in presence of Norcross officer; death investigation underway
NORCROSS, Ga. — What started out as an incident at a gas station has led to a death investigation in Norcross after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man involved has died by suicide. Law enforcement officers are currently on the scene in a residential area near Indian...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
Man shot to death over dispute about woman, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death, DeKalb County police say. On Aug. 11, officers responded to Hatton Drive, finding Darius Arnold dead in Scottsdale, Ga. near Interstate 285, with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
Atlanta police officer indicted after 2019 incident where he's accused of breaking man's ankle
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has been indicted in connection to an incident in 2019, where he is accused of breaking a man's ankle. Officer Donald Vickers was charged on April 5, 2019, with aggravated assault battery and violation of oath by a public officer, the indictment shows.
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail
Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
'A heart of gold' | Clayton County Police mourns loss of longtime detective
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its longtime detectives. Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away Wednesday, according to the police department's Facebook page. He was 57 years old. The police department said, "Detective Cook was one of the...
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
2 DeKalb inmates die by apparent suicide at jail within days of each other, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTy, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates have died by apparent suicide at the DeKalb County Jail this week in unrelated incidents. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s Office said Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in...
fox5atlanta.com
Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
Deputies search for two men tied to assault at Cherokee County Waffle House
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a truck tied to an assault at a Waffle House. The sheriff’s office released photos of the men seen inside the restaurant, as well as a truck they were believed to be driving.
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
Police say use of force warranted in arrest of LaGrange man
Police in LaGrange have released body cam video, saying an officer’s use of force was warranted during a recent arrest. Police said Broderick Brown had warrants for drugs and guns. They arrested him last week. They took Brown to the hospital after he complained about not being able to...
￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident
Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of […] The post ￼Report: Atlanta Police officer charged with aggravated battery in 2019 incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to the thousands stolen and damaged, a string of recent celebrity home invasions has one common denominator which has Sandy Springs Police issuing a warning. The victims were superstar celebrities, the latest one is Mariah Carey, Sandy Springs Police Department confirms. But officers...
11Alive
