What will N.J.’s energy plan cost residents? Study says less, but not all expenses included.
How much will New Jersey’s expansive energy master plan ultimately cost the average resident in utility rates?. Since Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the plan in 2020 — touting it as “ground zero” for “weaning the state off its century-old addiction to fossil fuels” — that has been among the major questions.
Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group
Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
Rep. Norcross: Why we need an American-made economy | Opinion
“American made” isn’t just a slogan. Behind these words are millions of good-paying jobs for hardworking families. I have been saying for years that the best social program is a good-paying job. For generations, a simple idea has defined the American Dream: that if you work hard and play by the rules, you can make it in America. Today, too many working families feel that dream slipping away. But we can bring that dream back into focus with an American-made agenda.
Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
Faith leaders must help desegregate New Jersey’s schools | Opinion
The level of segregation our Black and Latino children experience across the state’s public school system is not only a violation of New Jersey’s constitution, it is profoundly immoral and adversely affects their prospects. The state’s zip code policies, which go back decades, require students to attend schools...
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem
There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
N.J. reports 2,543 COVID cases, 15 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests below 2K, a first since April
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 2,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for positive tests hit a three-month low. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,955, an 18% decrease from a week ago and a 29% decrease from a month ago. The average was below 2,000 for the first time since April 27.
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
N.J. food pantries see shortages hit pandemic peak. Here’s how to help.
Families in dire straits in line for social services they never thought they’d need. Food pantries supplies dwindling. Exhausted volunteers scrambling to meet the need. It sounds like it could be March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the nation and caused a sudden spike in unemployment. But it’s happening right now.
Some NJ solar projects put on hold: What’s the problem?
New Jersey is moving forward with a plan to have 100% clean energy by 2050, but a significant number of solar projects have been stalled by the pandemic and recent supply chain disruption issues. One Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to fix the problem. State Sen. Bob Smith,...
Volunteers with the Invasive Species Strike Team target New Jersey’s invasive plant life
Officials say that 150 plant species brought to New Jersey from other parts of the world are thriving – at the cost of the Garden State’s ecosystem.
Ex-Princeton worker fired after she rejected university’s COVID policies, lawsuit says
A former budget analyst for Princeton University has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employers, alleging they fired her because she wouldn’t go along with their COVID-19 policies due to her religious beliefs. Kate McKinley, of Ewing, states in court papers the university informed her on June 8,...
hudsontv.com
Assemblyman Sampson Bill Authorizing NJ Infrastructure Bank To Expend Money For Loans For Environmental Projects Now Law
Photo Credit: NewJerseyGlobe.com Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation sponsored by Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-District 31) to authorize the NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for Fiscal Year 2023. The measure is co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-District 31). This bill...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
