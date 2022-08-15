ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ.com

Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group

Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?

New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
NJ.com

Rep. Norcross: Why we need an American-made economy | Opinion

“American made” isn’t just a slogan. Behind these words are millions of good-paying jobs for hardworking families. I have been saying for years that the best social program is a good-paying job. For generations, a simple idea has defined the American Dream: that if you work hard and play by the rules, you can make it in America. Today, too many working families feel that dream slipping away. But we can bring that dream back into focus with an American-made agenda.
ECONOMY
State
New Jersey State
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)

Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
HEALTH
NJ.com

Faith leaders must help desegregate New Jersey’s schools | Opinion

The level of segregation our Black and Latino children experience across the state’s public school system is not only a violation of New Jersey’s constitution, it is profoundly immoral and adversely affects their prospects. The state’s zip code policies, which go back decades, require students to attend schools...
EDUCATION
Person
Joe Biden
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem

There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
ECONOMY
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,543 COVID cases, 15 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests below 2K, a first since April

New Jersey on Thursday reported another 2,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for positive tests hit a three-month low. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,955, an 18% decrease from a week ago and a 29% decrease from a month ago. The average was below 2,000 for the first time since April 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
#Inflation And Economy#Climate#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Letters
NJ.com

N.J. food pantries see shortages hit pandemic peak. Here’s how to help.

Families in dire straits in line for social services they never thought they’d need. Food pantries supplies dwindling. Exhausted volunteers scrambling to meet the need. It sounds like it could be March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the nation and caused a sudden spike in unemployment. But it’s happening right now.
ADVOCACY
hudsontv.com

Assemblyman Sampson Bill Authorizing NJ Infrastructure Bank To Expend Money For Loans For Environmental Projects Now Law

Photo Credit: NewJerseyGlobe.com Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation sponsored by Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-District 31) to authorize the NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for Fiscal Year 2023. The measure is co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-District 31). This bill...
BAYONNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

