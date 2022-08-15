Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years
The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up
The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
Murti: Yankees had been mulling Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial call-ups for 'several days'
The Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial call-ups may seem drastic, but Aaron Boone says the Yankees have been discussing the move for several days.
Yardbarker
Watch: Yankees' 3B Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam against Rays
Josh Donaldson may have just turned around the New York Yankees’ fortunes with one swing of the bat. Donaldson brought the rain on Wednesday night in a big way. The Yankees third baseman was batting in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded, nobody out, and his team down 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it
Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
Giancarlo Stanton Nears Return From Injured List After Full Workout at Yankee Stadium
Stanton took another step closer to returning from his left Achilles tendinitis, engaging in a full pregame workout on Monday
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
