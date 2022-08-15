ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years

The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving […] The post Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up

The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it

Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy