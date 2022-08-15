ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
16-Year-Old Shot In Troy, Police Asking For Tips

A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the Capital District. Police in Troy were called at around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with reports of a disturbance outside of the Corliss Park Apartments, located on Northern Drive. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering...
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany

What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
