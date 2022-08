BNSF

MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred.

BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds of Kiefer.

None of the BNSF crew were injured.

