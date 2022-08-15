Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Car Carshes in Aberdeen Home leaving family grateful
A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning. An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.
wcbi.com
Argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire. 50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate. Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing...
wtva.com
Lee County tax collector resigning at end of month after 26 years
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk announced his retirement Monday morning, Aug. 15 during a supervisors meeting. He told supervisors he’s resigning at the end of the month for other potential job opportunities. Deputy Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly will serve as interim until the next...
wcbi.com
Christopher Lick was sentenced to 78 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is sentenced to more than six years in prision for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for...
wcbi.com
Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
wcbi.com
Youth court judge says juvenile detention center is helping with Starkville’s violent crime, NAACP leader says it does more harm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At Friday’s work session, Oktibbeha County Youth Court Judge Lydia Quarles called for the Starkville Board of Aldermen to renew the city’s agreement with the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center. The interlocal agreement with the center keeps two beds reserved for any juveniles...
wcbi.com
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
Oxford Eagle
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Tupelo Police investigating shooting at a city park that left 2 injured
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 2 Teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile who had been grazed,...
wtva.com
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County Supervisors exploring options for Felix Long Hospital
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Supervisors are exploring new options for an old county building. The old Felix Long Hospital sits near the heart of downtown Starkville, and Supervisors are considering potential uses for the property. One possibility on the table is demolition, but before they can...
wtva.com
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been charged with capital murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
wcbi.com
West Point has received multiple bomb threats in two days
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A poultry plant in West Point had to stop operation due to a bomb threat call. Police chief Avery Cook said it’s the third threat the department has received in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, one of the calls came to...
