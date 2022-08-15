ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United, providing he can find a new club. Ronaldo, 37, has wanted to leave all summer long and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, was said to be fine with that. However, reports have stated that United’s hierarchy wanted to keep Ronaldo at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair

MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
SOCCER
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BUSINESS
SB Nation

Chelsea make €27m bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — report

Well, if we had hoped to get the Aubameyang deal done closer to the lower end of the £10-20m range that had been floated a few weeks ago, we’ve apparently failed abjectly, as according to Barcelona insider Gerard Romero, the bid that we’ve ended up submitting is a whopping €27m (£23m) — perhaps partially motivated by the recently rumored interest from Manchester United as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE

