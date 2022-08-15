Read full article on original website
Related
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo promises explosive interview to clear up future after demanding Man Utd transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO will take part in a bombshell interview to clear up his Manchester United future. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants out of Old Trafford following the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. United initially refused to sell the Portuguese superstar, insisting he'd see...
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United, providing he can find a new club. Ronaldo, 37, has wanted to leave all summer long and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, was said to be fine with that. However, reports have stated that United’s hierarchy wanted to keep Ronaldo at the club.
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
'He's Not For Sale' - Brendan Rodgers On Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana
The Blues have repeatedly refused to give up on their chase for Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana but the latest from head coach Brendan Rodgers may be the final push-back.
New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair
MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Borussia Dortmund 'now Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope for a Manchester United exit' as Sporting move falters
Borussia Dortmund are now Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope for a move away from Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed. Ronaldo is seeking to leave United in order to play Champions League football this season. His agent Jorge Mendes has spent the summer exploring potential options for the 37-year-old,...
Nicolas Pepe ‘closes in on Nice transfer to join ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey after flop’s agent is spotted at stadium’
ARSENAL flop Nicolas Pepe is reportedly closing in on a move to OGC Nice. That’s after his agent was spotted at the Ligue 1 side’s stadium at the weekend. The Mirror claims Nice, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, want Pepe to join their French revolution this summer.
Soccer-Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
SB Nation
Manchester United ready to move for Hakim Ziyech if Chelsea ‘not too greedy’ — report
Hakim Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan for much of the summer, but those rumors have not really risen to anything above a quiet, steady background-noise level. If anything, they’ve died away a bit recently following Milan’s signing of attacking midfielder Charles De Ketalaere from Club Brugge for a cool €30m+.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 2
The best goals from gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye, Gordon & Dele updates, Calvert-Lewin latest, Milik, Maupay & Diaz links
In a shocking development, it looks like Dele may be on the move to Besiktas, home of the king Cenk Tosun. [RBM]. Everton have declined a second offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon. How high will they go before the Toffees relent? [RBM]. Rejoice! Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back in...
MLS・
Loan Watch: Taylor Harwood-Bellis Given Man Of The Match Award
Burnely have a couple of ex-Manchester City men on their roster after being sold Aro Muric and CJ Egan-Riley this summer, but it was the loanee who won Man of The Match tonight.
Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper
Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.
SB Nation
Chelsea make €27m bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — report
Well, if we had hoped to get the Aubameyang deal done closer to the lower end of the £10-20m range that had been floated a few weeks ago, we’ve apparently failed abjectly, as according to Barcelona insider Gerard Romero, the bid that we’ve ended up submitting is a whopping €27m (£23m) — perhaps partially motivated by the recently rumored interest from Manchester United as well.
Comments / 0