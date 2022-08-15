Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
SkySports
Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 101 years under new manager Erik ten Hag. With an opening weekend defeat to Brighton...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo promises 'truth' amid Man Utd exit talk | Gary Neville says forward must 'speak now'
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised Manchester United supporters that he will reveal the "truth" in a few weeks' time amid reports he is continuing to search for an exit from Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward...
Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year
Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
Yardbarker
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News
Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season. Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League
Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder
Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Witch In The Building' - Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injury Woes
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described a crazy week in terms of injuries after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker
Watch: Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect fit for Chelsea
Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ideal solution for Chelsea. The footballer turned pundit acknowledges that Ronaldo is struggling at Manchester United and thinks he would do a better job in Thomas Tuchel’s side because apparently, he would not be required to do as much running. Furthermore,...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Yardbarker
'Listen United, £40Million' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Anfield Hierarchy To Sell Midfielder
A former Liverpool player has urged the club to sell one of their midfielders to rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils were linked with Real Madrid's Casemiro. A report on Wednesday from the reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed that Naby Keita was unhappy at Liverpool and could even move this summer.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Quartet
Newcastle United have asked to be kept updated about the situation of four Chelsea players, which include Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher.
Official: Sergio Gomez Announced By Manchester City
Manchester City have finally announced the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez, and in the process finally signed a recognised left-back at the club. Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko have all played there in recent years for the club, but none are actually left-backs naturally.
"Absolutely unbelievable" - Gary Neville raves over Liverpool 25-year-old following Crystal Palace game
Darwin Nuñez may have grabbed the headlines for Liverpool last night for receiving a red card on his home debut, but he wasn’t the only Reds attacker to catch the eye against Palace. Amidst the chaos surrounding Nuñez, many have forgotten Luis Diaz scored a quality goal for...
Comments / 0