Premier League

Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News

Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season. Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder

Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BUSINESS
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE

