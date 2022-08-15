Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
985theriver.com
$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over the 2-3 year construction period.
985theriver.com
Union expands orthopedic joint replacement services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Union Health Orthopedics has teamed up with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to expand orthopedic joint replacement services in the Wabash Valley. The goal is to enhance care, coordination, and clinical quality, as well as patient experience. The partnership will build upon the existing...
985theriver.com
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids....
985theriver.com
State Rep. Jim Lucas visits CANDLES after social media controversy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday. Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
985theriver.com
Police across Indiana raise awareness about stop arm violations
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Right outside the North Knox Junior-Senior High School, Knox County Sheriff’s Officer Major James Wehrman patrolled outside the entrance to the school parking lot. Just up the road was another officer. The additional patrols are all a part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign,...
985theriver.com
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed that Armstrong was in a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rockville, and was considered armed and dangerous.
985theriver.com
Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
Comments / 0