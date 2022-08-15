ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads

NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Fox
WAVY News 10

Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suffolk Electoral Board
WAVY News 10

Pushback against development in Suffolk

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian …. Water Country USA closed Thursday, Friday due to …. Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion …. Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place …. Something...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy