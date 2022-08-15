NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.

