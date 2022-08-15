Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads
NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective
A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giant pile of rubble to transform into Virginia Beach luxury apartments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A giant pile of concrete rubble near Virginia Beach’s Town Center is set for a facelift. Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously to transform the site off of Witchduck Road into a new luxury apartment complex. People who live and work in the...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
Police: Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody
A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
WAVY News 10
Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
‘If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch’: 3 Portsmouth gang members accused of shooting
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. ‘If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch’: 3 …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community. Suffolk Electoral Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Pushback against development in Suffolk
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian …. Water Country USA closed Thursday, Friday due to …. Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion …. Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place …. Something...
WAVY News 10
Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, gave conflicting stories, court docs show
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Town …. Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler set for …. Hampton teens explore criminal justice system through …. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate...
Late night parking changes, nixing of bottle service among suggestions after latest downtown Norfolk shooting
Residents, business owners and city leaders alike are trying to figure out what additional measures can be taken to try and stem violence from occurring in the heart of the city's cultural arts and entertainment district.
2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach dealership
Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
A family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
Tractor-trailer goes off I-664 in Newport News, Hampton; driver seriously hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tractor-trailer driving down Interstate 664 in Newport News left the highway Wednesday morning and crashed down an embankment. The driver was seriously hurt. Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police (VSP), was at the scene near the Aberdeen Road exit around...
NSU holds celebration of life for former President Dr. Marie McDemmond
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is still feeling the loss of one of its leaders. The university’s third president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passed away last month. On Wednesday, a celebration of life ceremony was held at the university. She made history as the first woman to become...
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
Comments / 0