What Is a Destination Wedding? Experts Say This Is the New Definition. There has arguably never been a better time to host a destination wedding than right now—everyone's got the travel bug and is ready to party. But what is a destination wedding? By standard definition, a destination wedding is a ceremony and reception that's held someplace other than where the bride and groom live, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's in some far-flung locale.
Two months after saying "I do," I flew to France without my husband. Traveling alone after getting married helped me keep my solo-traveler identity.
Krystina Burton and Gabriel Solberg were planning a destination wedding in St. Lucia but when it got delayed they planned a dreamy French affair.
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
This Cancun resort is serving traditional cuisine and culture to guests. Indeed, all-inclusive resort dining isn’t just buffets and Tiki bars quickly scheduled between excursions and pool time. Authentic Mexican cuisine with dishes like flautas, enchiladas, tostadas, and ceviche grace the menu. While nachos and burritos come to mind when thinking about Mexican food, they are well…more American. The Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino in Cancun is capturing the culture of Mexico through their traditional cuisine. This Cancun resort takes vacationers on a journey for their taste buds.
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
We’re not getting the friendly greetings we’re used to at hotels, are we? Many hotels seem understaffed and guests are paying more for less. You might even say the whole idea of being greeted when you arrive at a hotel has gone to the dogs. And in some hotels that’s literally what’s happening!
An homage to Nancy Meyers movies and Martha Stewart, the coastal grandmother movement isn't just an internet aesthetic—it's a way of life. The term, coined by influencer Lex Nicoleta, refers to a design trend embodied by long weekends by the beach spent hunting for seashells; it's comfortable, hospitable, and calming. Whether you’re a coastal grandmother yourself or simply craving a getaway that taps into a love of chilled white wine, romance novels, chambray, and sun hats, look no further than these seaside hotels. From Southern-style hospitality in Florida to cozy cottages in Rhode Island and gorgeously landscaped islands in South Carolina, these properties feel as welcoming as a hug from an effortlessly chic grandmother.
Are you someone with a deep passion for wine, a love of traveling, and a dream of starting your own winery? Well, I've got the ultimate sweepstakes for you. The Ultimate Wine Insider Contest will name one winner that will get a $100,000, all-expense paid wine adventure in France, Italy, South Africa, and Chile, an immersive wine industry experience, and the ability to craft four new wines.
Fans of Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" are used to seeing design guru Shea McGee dressed down in jeans and sweaters as she plans room and entire home overhauls. Indeed, the reality star is not afraid to get down and dirty, helping to move furniture and of course, personally arranging each and every pillow to be found.
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. If you’re interested in traveling but your current budget is constraining you somewhat, you’re probably wondering if traveling with little money is possible. How do you reduce flight costs? How […]
Your bags are packed and you’re counting down the minutes until vacation starts. The only thing left on your to-do list is to figure out if you need to bring cash tip money on your all-inclusive trip. Important: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay. Find Out: 7...
One of the best things about living in Miami is its proximity to some of the most beautiful places on Earth: Hop on a flight and you’re on an island in the Caribbean. Why, though, stop at just one?. Many of the islands in the Caribbean are located within...
It's now become common for travelers to use AirTags to find their suitcases, but a vacationing couple got to watch as their lost luggage toured Portugal without them. AirTags have helped recover mislaid suitcases, and even helped in the arrest of a baggage handler who was stealing luggage. Now, however,...
With beautiful beaches and a calm lagoon cradled by coral reef against a backdrop of wind-sculpted forested mini-mountains, Mauritius is a bucket-list destination, complete with a fusion cuisine worthy of a visit from Masterchef .A romantic favourite, it has a reputation for ‘affordable luxury’. Around 160 hotels are stuffed into an area the size of Surrey, from pampering palaces complete with spa, golf and helicopter transfers to boutique hideaways and even a riverside glampsite.The best hotels in Mauritius are:Best for foodies: Constance Prince Maurice, Booking.comBest for romance: Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel, Booking.comBest for a nature retreat: Lakaz Chamarel Exclusive Lodge,...
St Ives is a quintessential Cornish fishing town with its white-washed cottages, postcard-perfect harbour and pristine white sand beaches. Whilst the sound of fishermans’ boots stomping along its cobbled streets has been replaced with chattering tourists, it has retained its original charm – albeit updated with a fresh lick of paint. Chic boutique hotels that wouldn’t look out of place in Nantucket sit alongside centuries-old pubs, while just outside the town in Carbis Bay, a five-star resort with a showstopping infinity pool awaits. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay.The best hotels in St Ives are:Best for barefoot...
Ever dream of traveling like a Kardashian? A new excursion from Remote Lands will have you tempted to book that bucket list vacation—for a pretty penny. Remote Lands, a luxury tour operator based in New York and Bangkok, is adding a whirlwind five-country tour to its roster of small-group private jet trips. Running from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, 2023, 'Adventures in the Americas' will invite 14 elite travelers aboard a Global Express 6000 jet, which will fly them around the U.S., Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, and Mexico in 14 nights. Adding to what is already promised to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, travelers will also get to stay at Aman Resorts throughout their trip, with each location just as luxurious as the next.
