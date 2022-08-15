Ever dream of traveling like a Kardashian? A new excursion from Remote Lands will have you tempted to book that bucket list vacation—for a pretty penny. Remote Lands, a luxury tour operator based in New York and Bangkok, is adding a whirlwind five-country tour to its roster of small-group private jet trips. Running from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, 2023, 'Adventures in the Americas' will invite 14 elite travelers aboard a Global Express 6000 jet, which will fly them around the U.S., Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, and Mexico in 14 nights. Adding to what is already promised to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, travelers will also get to stay at Aman Resorts throughout their trip, with each location just as luxurious as the next.

