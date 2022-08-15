ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County Teachers familiarize themselves with new safety features

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – McDonald County Teachers and Coaches gathered today to celebrate the upcoming school year.

During the event, those in attendance had the chance to ask questions to the school’s superintendent.

Along with familiarizing themselves with new security equipment, school personnel also took part in an Active Shooter drill.

District officials say they hope the higher security measures put in place will lead to a safer learning environment for McDonald County students.

