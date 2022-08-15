ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man brings grenade into bar in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous discovery was made inside of a Wilton Manors bar as a man pulled out a surprising weapon from his pocket. Working as a bartender in South Florida has its fair share of interesting stories, but for Joe Shakespeare, a customer pulling out a grenade from his pocket was a first.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hollywood, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Davie man died from eating tainted oyster at celebratory dinner

About a week after a father-daughter dinner, Roger “Rocky” Pinckney died, falling victim to bacteria in one of the celebratory oysters. Pinckney arrived at Memorial Pembroke Hospital on the evening of July 23, his 44th birthday, with a fever and abdominal pain, according to a medical report. Two days prior, he had eaten oysters at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. At the hospital, ...
DAVIE, FL
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!

Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Jeff Conine
Thomas Aquinas
Joe Dimaggio
miamionthecheap.com

Rock n’ Ride Car Show in Broward features hot rods & Happy Daze Band

Rock N’ Ride is setting up in Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot local bands and food vendors. For kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Happy Daze Rock Band performs rock n’ roll favorites. Other entertainment...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Child undergoes surgery after shark attack in the Keys

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a nightmare for a family who were vacationing in the Florida Keys. One of their children was attacked by a shark while snorkeling, and now he’s recovering after losing part of his leg. The shark had bit the child’s leg and was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs

The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
#Softball#High School#Charity#Conine S Clubhouse#Marlins#Rbi#Sunbeam Television Corp
Click10.com

Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami

MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch

Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
TAMARAC, FL

