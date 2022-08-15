Read full article on original website
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
WSVN-TV
Man brings grenade into bar in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous discovery was made inside of a Wilton Manors bar as a man pulled out a surprising weapon from his pocket. Working as a bartender in South Florida has its fair share of interesting stories, but for Joe Shakespeare, a customer pulling out a grenade from his pocket was a first.
Davie man died from eating tainted oyster at celebratory dinner
About a week after a father-daughter dinner, Roger “Rocky” Pinckney died, falling victim to bacteria in one of the celebratory oysters. Pinckney arrived at Memorial Pembroke Hospital on the evening of July 23, his 44th birthday, with a fever and abdominal pain, according to a medical report. Two days prior, he had eaten oysters at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. At the hospital, ...
WSVN-TV
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
islandernews.com
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
miamionthecheap.com
Rock n’ Ride Car Show in Broward features hot rods & Happy Daze Band
Rock N’ Ride is setting up in Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot local bands and food vendors. For kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Happy Daze Rock Band performs rock n’ roll favorites. Other entertainment...
WSVN-TV
Child undergoes surgery after shark attack in the Keys
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a nightmare for a family who were vacationing in the Florida Keys. One of their children was attacked by a shark while snorkeling, and now he’s recovering after losing part of his leg. The shark had bit the child’s leg and was...
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County prepares for the first day of school on Wednesday
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a day away in Miami-Dade County as school year begins Wednesday. “Just excited with the fact that we’re coming back to a school year where connections can be greater than ever,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres. Students...
850wftl.com
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
tamaractalk.com
All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch
Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
