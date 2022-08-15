ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Bloomberg

Liz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds Sway

Republican Representative Liz Cheney said she wants to lead a charge to break Donald Trump’s hold on the GOP, setting up a new political action committee and saying she’s considering a run for president. After being trounced in Wyoming’s GOP primary Tuesday by Trump-backed conservative lawyer Harriet Hageman,...
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Bloomberg

Mueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered Released

The US Justice Department must release a 2019 memo advising then-attorney general Bill Barr on how to handle the conclusion of the Mueller investigation and the department’s decision not to charge Donald Trump, a federal appeals court ruled. The 3-0 decision Friday, by a panel of judges of the...
Bloomberg

Balance of Power Full Show (08/17/2022)

On Bloomberg’s ‘Balance of Power’ with David Westin: Rep. Hailey Stevens, (D) Michigan, on Midterms and Inflation Reduction Act; Tom Shapiro, GTIS Partners president and CEO, on the US housing market; Eric Cantor, former House Majority Leader, (R) on the future of the Republican Party. (Source: Bloomberg)
