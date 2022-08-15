Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Bloomberg
Liz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds Sway
Republican Representative Liz Cheney said she wants to lead a charge to break Donald Trump’s hold on the GOP, setting up a new political action committee and saying she’s considering a run for president. After being trounced in Wyoming’s GOP primary Tuesday by Trump-backed conservative lawyer Harriet Hageman,...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Bloomberg
Mueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered Released
The US Justice Department must release a 2019 memo advising then-attorney general Bill Barr on how to handle the conclusion of the Mueller investigation and the department’s decision not to charge Donald Trump, a federal appeals court ruled. The 3-0 decision Friday, by a panel of judges of the...
Bloomberg
Balance of Power Full Show (08/17/2022)
On Bloomberg’s ‘Balance of Power’ with David Westin: Rep. Hailey Stevens, (D) Michigan, on Midterms and Inflation Reduction Act; Tom Shapiro, GTIS Partners president and CEO, on the US housing market; Eric Cantor, former House Majority Leader, (R) on the future of the Republican Party. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
California and Alabama Governors Spar on Twitter Over How to Spend Federal Aid
California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted Alabama for spending pandemic-relief aid building prisons, the latest round in his very public campaign criticizing GOP governors in other states. In a video shared on Twitter, Newsom said Alabama -- led by Republican Governor Kay Ivey -- chose to invest in “prisons and punishment”...
