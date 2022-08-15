Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Youngest fighter in UFC history? 17 year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. set for Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ debut
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could sign the youngest fighter in the history of the promotion if undefeated bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) is able to defeat Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s “Contender Series” on Sept. 20 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Dana White: Paddy Pimblett ballooning up makes it hard for UFC to plan fights, 'hurts us too'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White says Paddy Pimblett’s big weight gains in between fights affects both him and the promotion. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who is notorious for letting himself go in between fight camps, said he weighed up to 200 pounds this past weekend when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What happens if Leon Edwards upsets Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 278 card in Salt Lake City. Does the champion or challenger have more pressure heading into the championship bout?. On an all-new, super-sized edition of Heck of a...
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Fair to Say’ Khamzat Chimaev Gets Title Shot with Win Over Nate Diaz
If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
Yardbarker
Francis Ngannou Claims He Lost $1 Million Due to UFC Sponsorship Restrictions
Luke Rockhold’s rant regarding fighter pay at the UFC 278 media day certainly seemed to catch. Francis Ngannou’s attention. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter to reveal that he lost $1 million in potential sponsorship money due to the promotion’s existing deal with a cryptocurrency platform. The UFC’s outfitting policy and and sponsorship restrictions prevented Ngannou from cashing in on a lucrative offer.
Dana White Furious His Quotes About UFC Fighter Pay Were Aggregated
Dana White hates aggregators.
MMAmania.com
UFC snubs Luke Rockhold, won’t upload media day video after former champ dumps on Dana White, MMA pay
Luke Rockhold has nothing to lose, except a few more brain cells, according to this scouting report. That’s why the former middleweight champion is speaking his mind ahead of the UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards, UFC 278, Marlon Vera’s ceiling, Shane Burgos to PFL, more
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out in the main event of UFC 278. While Usman is a big favorite, is the fight closer on paper than the odds suggest. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the UFC welterweight title fight this Saturday in Salt Lake City and what is at stake for both fighters outside of the championship belt. In addition, topics include the middleweight co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera’s big win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego and where both fighters go from here, Shane Burgos signing with the PFL, the BKFC headliner between Mike Perry and Michael Page, and more.
Juan Archuleta expected to face Enrique Barzola – but in Bellator grand prix final: 'This is a main event in itself'
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Juan Archuleta thought he’d cross paths with Enrique Barzola but under different circumstances. Both Archuleta (25-4 MMA, 7-3 BMMA) and Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) were recently eliminated in the quarterfinals of the bantamweight grand prix and have been matched up for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1 in Long Beach.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: PFL CEO Peter Murray Talks New Expansions, Playoffs, Betting, UFC & More
The Professional Fighters League (PFL), a professional mixed martial arts league who’s investors includes rapper Wiz Khalifa, comedic actor Kevin Hart, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis, kicked off their fourth annual one million dollar playoff-style competition this month with big announcements, shocking upsets, amazing action, and new updates on the league’s biggest stars.
