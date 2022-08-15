On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend. I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $50,830 of this. The trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $44,760 of the pressure warned about below. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $41,020. We have come off $32,480 from the $51,005 close. These are ON HOLD.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO