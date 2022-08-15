Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
International Business Times
Futures Trader Expects Shiba Inu's Incoming Bull Run; Analysts Predict $0.00002408 2023 Price
Shiba Inu showcased a whopping 37% price surge over the weekend, but it appears the bull run is not yet over as analysts predict another incoming bull run and a possible price of $0.0000249 per token this year and $0.00002408 in 2023. They say good things come to those who...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakouts for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Short Selling BTC and ETH Dangerous
A closely tracked crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for the next leg of their respective rallies. In a new video, Kevin Svenson tells his 112,600 Twitter followers that both Bitcoin and Ethereum are flashing bullish signals on the lower timeframes. “It seems like [BTC...
kitco.com
Bitcoin is short term bearish within upward consolidation 8/15/22
On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend. I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $50,830 of this. The trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $44,760 of the pressure warned about below. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $41,020. We have come off $32,480 from the $51,005 close. These are ON HOLD.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Ethereum Rival Could Crash by Over 35% After Failed Breakout, Says Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett thinks Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) could be in for some rough days ahead. In a new video update, Bennett says that Solana’s chart flipped bearish and its positive price action earlier in August appears to be a “confirmed fakeout,” or a bull trap.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
u.today
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin And Ether Making A Major Bullish Turnaround, Trader Tells What To Expect
With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the crypto markets out of the ditch, many analysts have expressed their opinions and concerns about the direction of the markets from here. In particular, a renowned yet anonymous crypto trader and educationist with a decade of experience have disclosed his thoughts regarding BTC and ETH.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken CEO ‘Would Never Bet Against Bitcoin’, Hoping $BTC Price Hits Around $2 Million
On Tuesday (August 16), Kraken Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Powell talked about Bitcoin during a conversation with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg Television’s weekly show “Bloomberg Crypto”. When asked by Leinz for his price prediction for Bitcoin, the Kraken CEO replied:. “I wasn’t expecting all...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…
ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
dailyhodl.com
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
Crypto is making a comeback
Is the crypto winter finally over? (And in the scorching heat of summer no less?)
Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo. Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Looking For Direction Around $23.5K but Worrying Signs Appear (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s relief rally from the $20K area seems to be coming to an end, as the $24K resistance level is rejecting the price once again. The 100-day moving average also acts as a resistance near the same level. Technical Analysis. By Edris. The Daily Chart:. The 50-day moving average,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
Motley Fool
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
CoinDesk
Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks
Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
