ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc#Cryptoquant#Bitcoin Nupl
kitco.com

Bitcoin is short term bearish within upward consolidation 8/15/22

On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend. I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $50,830 of this. The trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $44,760 of the pressure warned about below. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $41,020. We have come off $32,480 from the $51,005 close. These are ON HOLD.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin And Ether Making A Major Bullish Turnaround, Trader Tells What To Expect

With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the crypto markets out of the ditch, many analysts have expressed their opinions and concerns about the direction of the markets from here. In particular, a renowned yet anonymous crypto trader and educationist with a decade of experience have disclosed his thoughts regarding BTC and ETH.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
STOCKS
Fortune

Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo. Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks

Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy