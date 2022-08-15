ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FOX Analyst Provides Awful Take On Michigan

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzf3I_0hIKh83q00

A FOX college football analyst recently provided a take so bad that it's hard to believe it's real.

When it comes to awful sports takes, you'll be hard-pressed to find one worse than the one you'll see below - assuming you can make it all the way through it.

In a video posted to his twitter account, RJ Young - a FOX college football analyst - attempts to explain why he left the University of Michigan off of his preseason Top 25. While fans and analysts could certainly debate Michigan's current spot on the AP preseason Top 25, nobody is debating whether or not Michigan actually belongs on the list...except for RJ Young.

Here is Young's explanation:

Did you catch all that? If not, you're certainly not alone.

Back on planet Earth, the AP placed the Wolverines at No. 8 on its college football preseason poll. Brandon Brown, publisher of Wolverine Digest, broke down why he thinks Michigan should actually be ranked higher.

Obviously the Wolverines are replacing a lot on defense and both coordinators. We've discussed all three situations at length over the last couple of months because they are pretty big changes for a team trying to repeat as conference champs and title contenders. Replacing guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill and even Josh Ross is going to be very difficult. But if you listen to guys on the team and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, it's doable.

With all that being said, I think No. 8 is too low. I'm not sure Notre Dame, Texas A&M or Utah should be ahead of the maize and blue and you could include Clemson in there too, but they do seem too talented to have another down year, especially in the ACC.

If it were me, I'd leave the top four unchanged and slot Michigan in at No. 5. Ultimately, it doesn't matter much right now and the players say they barely pay attention to that kind of stuff. Whether they do or don't is irrelevant because the games still have to be played on the field, and U-M is likely going to be favored in their first 11 games. Take care of business and the ranking will work itself out.

Comments / 25

christine w
2d ago

I personally love it when my Maize and Blue have to fight to prove themselves~makes them beasts~if they so choose...and as always~Go Blue〽️...💙💛

Reply
9
POPEYE
2d ago

There always overrated, the media just loves the winged helmet. Maybe #15 to #18. Won most games by defense of which both edge players are gone.

Reply(3)
6
 

WolverineDigest

