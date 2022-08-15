ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Starboard gunner
2d ago

gee...they move into an area called "Butchertown", and then complain about the smell. That's like people that build homes next to a cattle ranch/farm...and complain.

wtf.
2d ago

jbs is why it's butcher town. why move there knowing that and then complain about the smell

wdrb.com

Minority-owned laundry business takes over vacant property in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An official grand-opening celebration was held Wednesday for Smoketown Laundry. YouthBuild Louisville and its corporate partner, GE Appliances, helped in a public/private partnership to transform a vacant property at East Breckenridge and Hancock streets into a local, minority-owned, small business and social support center. The building...
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
WHAS11

Two postal workers robbed in two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
Fast Casual

Taziki's opens 100th location

The first Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opened in 1998, and on Tuesday, nearly 25 years later, it celebrated its 100th opening in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Festivities included a VIP event featuring members of the chain's executive team as well as a 100 Cent Menu. "I can't say enough about how much each...
meadecountyky.com

Monument Brandenburg cements solid future with Afton through expansion

Capitalizing on their “chemistry” with Afton Chemical Corp., Monument Chemical breaks ground on a new operating area within the manufacturing plant in Brandenburg — designed to propel the company’s growth and capabilities.  .  An exciting groundbreaking event marked the start of a new chapter in the growth-driven...
WHAS11

JCPS parents express concern over continuing bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students across Jefferson County are on their first full week of classes, but getting to school has been a headache for many parents. Some report hours-long waits, lack of communication and even moments of not being able to locate their child. For April Sallete, her kindergartener’s...
Wave 3

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges JCPS to end required mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron penned an open letter to the commonwealth’s largest school district to end its mandatory mask mandate. The letter was sent to Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, which said Cameron’s office is looking into whether the school district has the ability to impose its mask mandate.
WHAS11

Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws. It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville, the state's...
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Wave 3

Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
