9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
Douglas County, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
1310kfka.com

Flash flooding hits areas scarred by Marshall Fire

Marshall Fire burn scar areas see flash flooding. Louisville and Superior saw as much as 2 inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. More than 3 inches of rain fell in a single hour in Broomfield. That’s more than double the amount of rain Broomfield averages in all of August. While most of the flood waters have dissipated, the city is still assessing roadways, sidewalks, parks, and other open space for damage. No one was hurt.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Flooding possible on Monday especially south and west of Denver

Rich moisture in the air over Colorado has prompted a Flood Watch for the foothills, the mountains, and the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. That is why CBS News Colorado has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.The watch starts at 1 p.m. and continues through midnight for the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as all areas south and southeast of Highlands Ranch.Rainfall rates of up to 2" in just 30-45 minutes from strongest storms could quickly cause flooding particularly over the burn scars leftover from past wildfires like East Troublesome and Cameron...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Rain causes street flooding in Broomfield and Lafayette

COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties expired Tuesday morning, but it was several hours before street flooding caused by the downpour receded. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County...
LAFAYETTE, CO
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
GLEN HAVEN, CO

