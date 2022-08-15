Read full article on original website
How much rain fell Monday, Tuesday across Denver
Monsoonal storms dumped torrential rainfall on parts of the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday. Some spots across the metro saw over 3 inches of rain in just 48 hours.
Warmer and drier across Colorado through Thursday, next rain late Friday
Warmer and drier weather for the next couple of days, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
Showers and storms bring a welcome drink of water!
Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move south of Denver, sunshine will return on Wednesday, highs will warm back to the 80s
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat
Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
Monsoon surge is back; flood threat with evening storms
After a hot weekend, Colorado will see cooler 80s this week with the next surge of monsoon moisture Monday.
FLOOD WATCH: Powerful storms could drop up to 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes
Flash flooding will be possible in regions across Colorado on Monday afternoon, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for powerful storms to roll through the state starting at 1 PM. According to the service, storms will be capable of dropping up to two inches of rain in just 45...
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Floods possible
The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Monday for the threat of flooding due to the monsoon surge.
Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning
About a quarter of the average precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Isolated storms today, flash flood threat tomorrow
A sunny hot start to the day gets us to the low 90s this afternoon.
1310kfka.com
Flash flooding hits areas scarred by Marshall Fire
Marshall Fire burn scar areas see flash flooding. Louisville and Superior saw as much as 2 inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. More than 3 inches of rain fell in a single hour in Broomfield. That’s more than double the amount of rain Broomfield averages in all of August. While most of the flood waters have dissipated, the city is still assessing roadways, sidewalks, parks, and other open space for damage. No one was hurt.
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Boulder, Broomfield counties
COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties Tuesday morning, causing street flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County is in effect until 11 a.m.
Flooding possible on Monday especially south and west of Denver
Rich moisture in the air over Colorado has prompted a Flood Watch for the foothills, the mountains, and the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. That is why CBS News Colorado has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.The watch starts at 1 p.m. and continues through midnight for the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as all areas south and southeast of Highlands Ranch.Rainfall rates of up to 2" in just 30-45 minutes from strongest storms could quickly cause flooding particularly over the burn scars leftover from past wildfires like East Troublesome and Cameron...
Rain causes street flooding in Broomfield and Lafayette
COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties expired Tuesday morning, but it was several hours before street flooding caused by the downpour receded. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County...
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
2 eastbound I-70 lanes closed in Denver for emergency bridge repairs
The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on eastbound I-70, which has closed two lanes of the interstate.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon
Eastbound U.S. 6 has reopened through Clear Creek Canyon after a 2002 Ford SUV ended up in Clear Creek.
