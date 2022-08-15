Read full article on original website
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Santa Fe Reporter
State Economists Forecast $2.5 Billion Revenue Boom
State economists yesterday released new financial estimates that project $2.45 billion in new revenue for New Mexico for the fiscal year starting in July 2023. Legislative Finance Committee economists say preliminary reports show recurring revenues for the 2022 fiscal year reached $9.2 billion, a 14% increase from the prior fiscal year. That revenue strength, they say, comes as a result of sustained high inflation, which raises expectations for gross receipts tax and income tax collections. Moreover, economists said in a briefing, “consumer spending has remained strong, wage growth has been robust, and high oil and gas revenues are supported by global supply-side constraints raising prices and encouraging production expansion.” Oil and gas revenue strength, they say, is pushing severance tax and federal royalty collections higher above their five-year averages. The report also indicates New Mexico’s economy will experience slower than national economic growth in the near term but will gain ground with relatively faster growth in 2023. “The state’s economic outlook is similarly tied to inflation, monetary policy, and other broader economic mechanisms as the national outlook,” a briefing says. Lawmakers learned of the revenue bonanza during LFC meetings being held in Chama through tomorrow. State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, says the new funds could “change the complete path of this state,” while Finance and Administration Secretary Debbie Romero advised caution about increasing budgets, given the likelihood that such growth won’t be sustainable for the long-term. And Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, in a statement, “the record high revenues we are anticipating are no accident—they are a direct result of responsible fiscal policy on the part of this administration and the healthy economic climate we are fostering.”
Santa Fe Reporter
St. Mike’s Starbucks Workers File to Unionize
Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors who work at the St. Michael’s Drive location in Santa Fe filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board yesterday to unionize. According to the NLRB case file, 22 employees signed the petition. In a letter to Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz, the employees say they have previously tried to communicate with Starbucks leadership about the challenges employees face: “We have been without proper support and management, and our ability to serve and connect with our customers has suffered for it. Amidst an ongoing pandemic, we have been asked to choose between our health and our paycheck. We have been asked to carry the workload of two or more people on back-to-back shifts.” The letter, which is signed by seven employees as well as “others whose names have been omitted for fear of retaliation,” says while employees “are not ungrateful” for Starbucks’ benefits, “we believe that the company as a whole can do better.” The Santa Fe Starbucks’ employees union effort follows one by 31 employees at an Albuquerque Starbucks in July. The union initiatives in New Mexico reflect a larger surge of such efforts across the US. Reuters reports employees at 216 of the 9,000 Starbucks’ locations have voted to join the union compared with none a year ago (46 have voted against unionizing). Starbucks, earlier this week, accused the NLRB, which oversees union elections, of manipulating results and asked it to suspend all union elections pending an investigation. Allegations of union busting have emerged across from numerous Starbucks’ locations, with dozens of pro-union employees reporting they were fired in retaliation.
KOAT 7
Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
Governor praises health care workers as she further lifts COVID protections
At an awards ceremony for health care workers at a high-end hotel with a cocktail dress code on Tuesday night, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised their collective effort to save lives from COVID. “We stood up testing. We stood up vaccinations. We stood it all up. Nobody pointed at one...
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Santa Fe Reporter
Letters to the Editor
Heavy Petting, Aug. 10: “Time for the Big Cool Down”. Well-written and informative, as always. And I love the name of the column. A wonderful event, very moving to see the Trinity Test Downwinders with tears streaming from their eyes as Archbishop John Wester blessed them and asked for their healing. Regis Pecos, ex-governor of Cochiti Pueblo, was a very powerful speaker on the interfaith panel. He called for the collective sharing of stories by those adversely affected by nuclear weapons production, from the Indigenous uranium miners to the pueblos contaminated by the Los Alamos Lab (including Cochiti Lake) to those working on nuclear weapons abolition, in order to build a movement. Could that actually happen in this poor state of New Mexico? We shall see, but at least the Mass and interfaith panel hosted by the Santa Fe Archdiocese is a start, one that our New Mexican congressional delegation should pay heed to instead of showering expanding nuclear weapons programs with taxpayers’ money. You can hear the archbishop’s remarkable homily commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki plutonium bombing on the archdiocese’s YouTube channel recording.
Santa Fe Reporter
SFR Picks—Week of Aug. 17
Indian Market’s centennial celebration shows no growing pains. When we say there is nothing quite like Santa Fe Indian Market, we mean that sincerely.What else around here draws an estimated 100,000 people? For the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which hosts the annual gathering, this year is extra-extra special: Indian Market is turning 100. That’s a century of Native artists descending upon Santa Fe to show off countless art styles ranging from the traditional to the ultra-contemporary and all points in-between—and the big anniversary hits just as Indian Market gets to stretch its legs after two years of pandemic limitations.
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico campus dorms see a jump in price
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation and rising housing costs are now making their way onto New Mexico’s college campuses. Both NMSU and UNM have increased housing prices for the year, but despite the change many students say it’s still better than what else is out there. Here...
Some lawmakers concerned $10 million in funds won’t reach New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When companies or governments harm New Mexico’s natural environment, many of those situations end up in court. Since 2000, New Mexico has received more than $43 million in lawsuit settlements tied to pollution, or what’s often called “natural resource damages.” The most recent settlement, in June of this year, adds $10 […]
Desert-bound: Albuquerque to relocate namesake submarine’s sail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque might be a desert, but that isn’t stopping the city’s Parks and Recreation department from bringing home a massive piece of the submarine named after New Mexico’s largest city. In the coming months, the City is planning to relocate the 54-ton sail of the now-decommissioned USS Albuquerque to the city itself. […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
pinonpost.com
MLG, Dems lose their minds as DeSantis rallies for Ronchetti in Carlsbad
On Sunday, firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rallied in Carlsbad for New Mexico Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti, who faces off against embattled incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose scandal-ridden tenure has made national attention. “Your governor had some of the most brutal lockdowns in this country, and...
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque closes Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city officials announced the closure of Coronado Park. The announcement was made at the park at 4 p.m. The city put up fencing to block off the now empty park grounds. The city also provided services to those in need at the park. There were...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico is the #10 state with the most land owned by the federal government
(STACKER) The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally...
New Mexico projected to have another record-breaking budget
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will once again break a record for extra money to spend this coming year and experts say there are no signs of slowing down. State lawmakers have projected nearly $2.5B more in their budget this year. That money comes from income taxes, gross receipts taxes, and the booming oil industry. […]
Mammoth remains found in New Mexico unlock hidden history
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fossils recently uncovered in northern New Mexico may change our understanding of human history. A piece of land outside Abiquiu that just happens to be owned by a paleontologist was once a crucial part of life for people who lived there thousands of years ago. Back in 2013, one of Dr. Timothy Rowe’s […]
Santa Fe Reporter
You Don’t Have to Be Afraid
By the time I gather SFR’s art director and head back to Stark Raven Fabrication at the far reaches of the Southside, the crew working on artist Tigre Mashaal-Lively’s newest sculpture has grown exponentially. The energy is chaotic but palpably positive. People in heavy gloves and welding helmets flit around the warehouse—home to a fabrication shop whose operators are working with Mashaal-Lively on the project, and most likely, on whatever subsequent pieces come up. Anyone who stops a moment to speak with us seems stressed, but it’s a good stress and they only have upbeat things to say. Everyone has been working toward something big. Everything is happening all at once. Everyone is ready.
