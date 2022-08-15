Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors who work at the St. Michael’s Drive location in Santa Fe filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board yesterday to unionize. According to the NLRB case file, 22 employees signed the petition. In a letter to Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz, the employees say they have previously tried to communicate with Starbucks leadership about the challenges employees face: “We have been without proper support and management, and our ability to serve and connect with our customers has suffered for it. Amidst an ongoing pandemic, we have been asked to choose between our health and our paycheck. We have been asked to carry the workload of two or more people on back-to-back shifts.” The letter, which is signed by seven employees as well as “others whose names have been omitted for fear of retaliation,” says while employees “are not ungrateful” for Starbucks’ benefits, “we believe that the company as a whole can do better.” The Santa Fe Starbucks’ employees union effort follows one by 31 employees at an Albuquerque Starbucks in July. The union initiatives in New Mexico reflect a larger surge of such efforts across the US. Reuters reports employees at 216 of the 9,000 Starbucks’ locations have voted to join the union compared with none a year ago (46 have voted against unionizing). Starbucks, earlier this week, accused the NLRB, which oversees union elections, of manipulating results and asked it to suspend all union elections pending an investigation. Allegations of union busting have emerged across from numerous Starbucks’ locations, with dozens of pro-union employees reporting they were fired in retaliation.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO