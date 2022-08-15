Electric scooter rideshare company appears to have lost interest in Riverhead after town adopted safety regulations, councilman says

The existing Smith Point Bridge opened to traffic in 1959 and is owned by Suffolk County and carries William Floyd Parkway over Narrow Bay in the Town of Brookhaven. The bridge provides the only vehicular access to Smith Point County Park, Outer Beach, and the east end of Fire Island National Seashore. The bridge endures heavy usage during the summer months and has received numerous repairs and rehabilitations, but issues still persist. Smith Point Bridge is the lowest-rated bridge owned by the county. The current Smith Point Bridge has widespread deterioration to concrete approach beams, frozen bearings, and deteriorating deck joints, a bascule pier that is open and low to the water, causing extensive steel corrosion, bridge piers that are susceptible to scour and seismic events, obsolete operating mechanical and electrical equipment, and a load posting of 15 tons.

