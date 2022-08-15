Electric scooter rideshare company appears to have lost interest in Riverhead after town adopted safety regulations, councilman says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Related
Proposed battery energy storage code draws questions, criticism at public hearing
A proposed code that would regulate the siting and operation of battery energy storage systems in the Town of Riverhead got its first public hearing Tuesday night at Town Hall. The systems store energy for distribution at a later time. They are typically developed to increase the effectiveness of renewable...
longislandadvance.net
Smith Point Bridge anticipates 2024 construction
The existing Smith Point Bridge opened to traffic in 1959 and is owned by Suffolk County and carries William Floyd Parkway over Narrow Bay in the Town of Brookhaven. The bridge provides the only vehicular access to Smith Point County Park, Outer Beach, and the east end of Fire Island National Seashore. The bridge endures heavy usage during the summer months and has received numerous repairs and rehabilitations, but issues still persist. Smith Point Bridge is the lowest-rated bridge owned by the county. The current Smith Point Bridge has widespread deterioration to concrete approach beams, frozen bearings, and deteriorating deck joints, a bascule pier that is open and low to the water, causing extensive steel corrosion, bridge piers that are susceptible to scour and seismic events, obsolete operating mechanical and electrical equipment, and a load posting of 15 tons.
Brookhaven, Suffolk officials urge limited water use as parts of LI face severe drought
Residents are being urged to voluntarily limit their exterior water supplies in the morning hours.
longislandadvance.net
Warehouse approved for formerly proposed casino site
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Brookhaven Town Board held their monthly town meeting, at Town Hall. On the agenda were several public hearings, including a request to consider the application of Medford Logistics LLC for a Change of Zone from Commercial Recreation (CR) and A Residential 1 to L Industrial 1 on a property located on Expressway Drive South in Medford, the same location as the formerly proposed OTB casino.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hewlett residents rally against proposed development of temple in residential area
Five Towns residents are fighting against the proposed development of a temple on a single-family zoned property in Hewlett.
Virginia energy company proposes 100 MW battery energy facility on Mill Road
A Virginia-based energy company is proposing to build a 100 megawatt/200 megawatt-hour battery energy storage facility on a Mill Road site just north of West Main Street. The proposal comes as the Town Board is considering legislation that would regulate battery energy storage systems in Riverhead by designating zoning districts where the facilities would be allowed and setting forth standards for their construction.
Suffolk OTB looks to sell Medford lot to New Jersey-based developer
Neighbors say the proposed plans include building a 390,000-square-foot distribution center on that site.
'They're worried about cancer.' Suffolk residents push for project to have access to safe drinking water
Suffolk County residents are pushing for a project they say will allow them to have access to safe and clean drinking water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brookhaven Redistricting Committee goes to Comsewogue, residents fire back
The Brookhaven Redistricting Committee held a public meeting at Comsewogue Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to hear comments from residents across the township. For the third straight week, citizens of Port Jefferson Station/Terryville presented a united front, urging the committee to keep the hamlet intact on the Brookhaven Town Council.
27east.com
State Department Of Agriculture And Markets Sounds Alarm Over Spotted Lanternfly
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that made its way to North America from China in 2014, is now firmly established in the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Nassau County, and continues to expand its range. It’s inching eastward in Suffolk County and one day is...
islipbulletin.net
Application for West Islip gas and service station
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Town of Islip planning board held their meeting at Islip Town Hall West. The first item on the agenda was a town board application recommendation item for West Islip Gas Inc., located at 225 Higbie Lane on the northeast corner of Higbie Lane and West Islip Boulevard, West Islip.
NBC New York
100+ Baby Turtles ‘Literally Mowed Down' by Long Island Workers, Animal Group Claims
A Long Island animal group is alleging that Suffolk County workers "literally mowed down" more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings and demanding an investigation into what happened. John Di Leonardo, the president and executive director of Humane Long Island, said that a resident made the gruesome discovery of the dead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Huntington Animal Shelter on Indefinite Hold
Huntington has put its plans for a new animal shelter in Halesite on hold, Supervisor Ed Smyth said Tuesday. The Town Board voted in April 2021 to spend $7 million on the new shelter on Creek Road, next to the historic Crippen House and the waste water treatment plant. But...
Southampton Man Standing On Tracks, Hit, Killed By Train
A Long Island resident who was allegedly standing on the tracks was hit and killed by a train. The incident occurred in Southampton around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to MTA officials, at about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck Rodney E. Brumsey, age 57, of Southampton, who was on the tracks west of Southampton Station near the Moses Lane grade crossing.
Mail carrier saves letters from Postal Service that caught fire in Melville
A fire destroyed a Postal Service truck in Melville Wednesday afternoon, but the mail carrier was able to save all of the letters that were on board.
islipbulletin.net
Report released on audit of West Islip School District
After an audit, the Office of the New York State Comptroller released their report on the West Islip School District’s financial management from July 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2021. According to the report, the audit’s objective was to “determine whether the West Islip Union Free School District’s Board...
therealdeal.com
Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority
A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Spend the entire day with activities, relaxation and great food at Bay Shore Marina
It's a spot in Suffolk County where you can spend the entire day with activities, relaxation and great food.
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 1