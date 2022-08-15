Read full article on original website
Police: Man intentionally drove Jeep into off-duty officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots toward the driver, according to Decatur police.
Man charged after children found shot during Decatur traffic stop
A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Victim identified in fatal wreck Wednesday morning on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville Police have identified the man killed early Wednesday morning on Memorial Parkway. Police said 53-year-old Barry Lee Dill was attempting to cross the roadway near Drake Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle at about 4:40 a.m. Dill was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntsville crash Wednesday morning
Huntsville police say one person is dead this morning after they were struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened about 4:40 a.m. Police were called to Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue, where they found a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at...
Heroic neighbors tackle suspect who ran over Decatur police officer
A Decatur police officer is now recovering after being run over outside his own home Tuesday afternoon. A torn-down mailbox and some beaten-up trees are all that's left behind after the attack. Investigators stopped by the home this afternoon to check on him. Decatur Police say the officer is walking...
1 person hit and killed while walking on Memorial Parkway, police say
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning.
Off-duty Decatur officer intentionally struck by vehicle outside his home, fires shots; suspect jailed, police say
Shots were fired in Decatur Tuesday when authorities say a man intentionally struck an off-duty officer with a vehicle as his home. The officer was hospitalized but is expected to be OK. The man who struck him is in jail. The incident happened at 5:17 p.m. Decatur police spokeswoman Irene...
Decatur man charged with vehicular assault of off-duty police officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police.
Suspect in attack on Decatur Police officer charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1M
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday that Gregory Martin Hill will be charged with attempted murder. He's accused of running over a Decatur Police Department officer on Tuesday afternoon. Hill's bond has been set at $1 million. He remains in the Morgan County Jail. From earlier:. A Decatur police...
Families asked to pick up students as central Rainsville remains inaccessible due to hazmat spill
UPDATE: Officials have identified the spilled chemical as organic peroxide industrial grade. An evacuation area of 800 feet has been ordered. Traffic is shut off from Rainbow to Marshall on AL 35 and from George Wallace to VFW Road. The shutdown is expected to last into late Thursday night as...
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
3 underage gunshot victims found inside vehicle during north Alabama traffic stop, police say
Three juvenile gunshot wound victims are recovering in Huntsville Hospital after police found them inside a vehicle that was stopped Saturday night after its driver was operating the vehicle recklessly, authorities said Monday. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol division was on routine patrol near Point Mallard Dr. SE around...
New Hope Police: Toddler found in home with meth during search for stolen items; 1 charged so far
A search to find stolen items in a New Hope residence also revealed methamphetamine and a toddler inside, police said Tuesday. New Hope Police Sgt. Tim Garrett said the search happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday following a tip that items taken in the burglary of a mini-storage facility were in a home in the 200 block of Race Track Road.
Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 ramp blocked until late Wednesday afternoon in Madison
The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of the Interstate 565 westbound exit to Wall Triana Highway until close to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said this is due to pavement repair on the exit. Earlier Wednesday, a tractor-trailer partially overturned there. See it in the video...
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
